Our Five Favorite Vanity Plates From Mustang Week Texas 2025

In less than a month, the Blue Oval pony car faithful will reconvene for Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. If you’ve never been, this is a bucket-list celebration of the Ford Mustang. We are already getting hyped for the event, and it made us a little nostalgic for the inaugural Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR, which expanded the brand to the Lone Star State back in April.

While we were there, we spotted so many beautiful stallions, many of which you can see in our coverage. However, along the way, we also spotted a bevy of personalized license plates. From the obvious and humorous to the clever and cutting, they were a highlight of patrolling the rows and rows of Ford machines.

We started documenting them so we could flashback to that event, and with the original Mustang Week hurtling toward us, it seemed like a great time to pick our five favorite vanity plates from the Texas event. Full disclosure: We didn’t confirm these were all real license plates. In this case, it is more about the message than the medium.

Of course, you might have your own preferences, so you can check out our gallery to see which personalized plates strike your fancy.

5. ICE PWR

If you are reading this, there is a great chance that you love internal-combustion engines, especially the powerful examples. This plate sums up that appreciation.

4. DRVRMOD

No matter how potent your combination is, the person behind the wheel can make or break its performance on the racetrack. This owner is confident he has the most important modification on lock — the driver.

3. RTR FTW

Mustang fans are a loyal bunch, and owners of specialty Mustangs tend to take that passion up a notch. The owner of this Mustang RTR is clearly a dedicated Fun-Haver who supports the Ready to Rock brand to the core. Vaughn Gittin Jr. would be proud.

2. 5.0 GPA

Your scribe was never smart or dedicated enough to earn grades like this in school, but many Mustang fans earned 5.0 under the hood. That’s the kind of grade point average that anyone should flaunt.

1. SIDECHK

Coldplay-loving CEOs have nothing on project cars. When it comes to the loves of a man’s life, his main lady can often find herself competing with another beauty in the garage, and this owner isn’t even trying to keep it a secret.

Of course, if you were in attendance this year, you know Mustang Week Texas was epic. Whether you were there or you missed the first one, you have another chance to get in on the fun as Mustang Week Texas is already on the calendar for April 14-18, 2026, so start making your plans — and coming up with ideas for your own personalized plate to join in on the fun.