Some say that as they get older, they don’t want to celebrate birthdays. However, each passing year is a great excuse for a party — even if it isn’t a milestone. Last year, Mustang marked 60 years of continuous production in style at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, dedicated enthusiasts, like the people who run the Mustang Owner’s Museum, celebrate the original pony car every April in honor of National Mustang Day, the event created by its founder, Steve Hall.

“We had a mega show last year, so this year, I do feel like I noticed that in our show field this year, there was nothing but Mustangs,” Mischelle Hall of the Mustang Owner’s Museum said. “Last year we had a mix of cars and a lot of general public there. It was all Mustangs this time. I feel like people now have gone out and gotten Mustangs and they’re joining in, or they’re bringing their Mustang versus their regular cars and parking. Everybody had a wonderful time.”

This year’s two-day event included a cruise to Petty’s Garage (where attendees saw The King himself), a Whole Hog barbeque dinner, guest speakers who were part of Ford’s Mustang team over the years, a popular-vote car show, a Mustang raffle, and a Hall of Fame induction.

A special part of the event is the speakers. Tom Cotter, better known as the Barn Find Hunter, wowed the audience at the Whole Hog dinner with his tales of finding rare rides tucked away all over the country. During the show, Bud Magaldi (Chief Designer and Design Manager of the Fourth-Generation Mustang), Art Hyde (Mustang Chief Engineer for the Fifth Generation Mustang), and Omead Dorandish (Lead Designer of the Seventh-Generation Mustang) regaled the crowd with the stories behind their pony car creations.

“We’re just very fortunate with the Mustang community. They are always willing to do anything they can now, so we all appreciate that,” Hall said. “Everybody thanks us, but we thank them because we all keep each other going, you know what I mean? If it weren’t for them, we would have been like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ But they’re the reason why we do this.”

While the Mustang Owner’s Museum hasn’t yet formulated its plan for next year’s event, you can rest assured that one will take place next April. It will also follow a similar format with a car show, guests, and another Hall of Fame induction. If you’ve never been to one of these events, it is worth adding to your calendar. Not only is the event fun, but you get a chance to check out the museum as well, and it’s well worth the visit, so keep reading to see what we spotted this year.