Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Contest With Off Road Xtreme

By Micah Anderson February 23, 2022

Experience the exciting 2022 Mint 400 Desert Race in style with an Off Road Xtreme special Give-A-Way. Mint 400 and Off Road Xtreme have partnered up to allow one lucky winner a Grand Prize Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Package for two guests. Off Road Xtreme, part of the Power Automedia family, is excited to bring you this fantastic opportunity. We encourage any and all gear heads and auto enthusiasts to enter.

There is no purchase required for entry and you can sign up right here!

[woobox offer="qzyuzx" trigger="enter"]

The Off Road Xtreme & Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Package includes:

  • 2022 BFGoodrich Tires VIP Hospitality Suite presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Passes for two persons
  • Access to the Start/Finish VIP Hospitality Area
  • Exclusive spectating area in Primm
  • Shaded seating
  • TV screens broadcasting the live stream, leaderboard, and tracking
  • Exclusive Bars – Craft, domestic beer, wine, and alcohol with reduced prices.
  • Breakfast, lunch & dinner prepared by Michelin Star Chef, Drew Deckman
  • Private restrooms w/ flushable toilets
  • (1) T-Shirt ticket for any of our official merchandise stands
  • Midway Access:  You will use your VIP credentials and wristband to enter the Start/Finish Line Midway.

The Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes will allow you and one guest to get up close to off-road racing action like this!

As a Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Winner, this will be the most memorable and exciting way to watch in style!

The 2022 Mint 400 excitement is already off the hook. Check out all the latest news or look to see who is racing on the official entry list. If you have never been, we suggest putting this on the calendar, or better yet grab your buds and jam out to Las Vegas for a couple of days. The Mint 400 is an off-road enthusiast bucket list item and truly “The Great American Off-Road Race.”

2022 Mint 400

The Mint 400 is one of America’s longest running and most prestigious motorsports events. Sitting on the same tier as the Indy 500, Daytona 500, and the Chili Bowl, this is like the super bowl of off-road racing. The most elite racers from other genres, celebrities, and the sports very best all pursue dreams to compete at and race the Mint 400.

About the author

Micah Anderson

Micah is a 20 year authority in the off-road industry with extensive experience founded on marketing, events, and racing. Professionally skilled in all things creative, Micah is passionate about faith, freedom, and anything powered by adventure.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading