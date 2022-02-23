Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Contest With Off Road Xtreme

Experience the exciting 2022 Mint 400 Desert Race in style with an Off Road Xtreme special Give-A-Way. Mint 400 and Off Road Xtreme have partnered up to allow one lucky winner a Grand Prize Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Package for two guests. Off Road Xtreme, part of the Power Automedia family, is excited to bring you this fantastic opportunity. We encourage any and all gear heads and auto enthusiasts to enter.

There is no purchase required for entry and you can sign up right here!

[woobox offer="qzyuzx" trigger="enter"]

The Off Road Xtreme & Mint 400 VIP Sweepstakes Package includes:

2022 BFGoodrich Tires VIP Hospitality Suite presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Passes for two persons

Access to the Start/Finish VIP Hospitality Area

Exclusive spectating area in Primm

Shaded seating

TV screens broadcasting the live stream, leaderboard, and tracking

Exclusive Bars – Craft, domestic beer, wine, and alcohol with reduced prices.

Breakfast, lunch & dinner prepared by Michelin Star Chef, Drew Deckman

Private restrooms w/ flushable toilets

(1) T-Shirt ticket for any of our official merchandise stands

Midway Access: You will use your VIP credentials and wristband to enter the Start/Finish Line Midway.

The 2022 Mint 400 excitement is already off the hook. Check out all the latest news or look to see who is racing on the official entry list. If you have never been, we suggest putting this on the calendar, or better yet grab your buds and jam out to Las Vegas for a couple of days. The Mint 400 is an off-road enthusiast bucket list item and truly “The Great American Off-Road Race.”

The Mint 400 is one of America’s longest running and most prestigious motorsports events. Sitting on the same tier as the Indy 500, Daytona 500, and the Chili Bowl, this is like the super bowl of off-road racing. The most elite racers from other genres, celebrities, and the sports very best all pursue dreams to compete at and race the Mint 400.