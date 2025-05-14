1956 Ford F100: A Classic Makes The Scene With 428 CJ Power

There’s little room for discussion here: The 1956 Ford F100 is the most iconic pickup truck in history — case closed.

Sure, you can make an argument for the ’67-72 Chevy trucks and the later square bodies that have become so popular in the last 20 years. There’s honorable mention for the second-get Ford SVT F150 Lightning, but it still trails the pack. No, it is the 1956 Ford F100 that is still number one.

The truck you see here is so sweet on so many levels, it is hard to know where to begin. Genuine 428 Cobra Jet power? Check. Top Loader four-speed gear jammer? Yup. Vintage-style leather interior? Of course. And then some …

Once upon a time trucks were relegated to farm work, service stations and other labor-intensive areas. A pick-em-up truck was an uncommon sighting if you lived in a city. Yet, everyone somehow knew the ’56 Ford F100, with its rounded style, wraparound windshield and short bed.

Hot rodders from Delaware to California built them. They took those big curves and molded them into street muscle machines for the ages. Like the ’32 Ford, the Tri-Five Chevys and muscle cars of the sixties, they’ve never gone out of style. In fact, their popularity continues to grow to this day.

Classic Feature Truck

Which brings us to the customized F100 of Mike Barillaro. Yes, it is a ’56, and unlike a lot of vehicles, this one is entirely home-built. Mike, his father and brother did everything. Why a ’56?

“I grew up around the Ford stuff and the F100s are pretty iconic trucks in my opinion, especially the ’56, being a one-year-only,” Barillaro said. “The ‘53-55s are also good looking — very similar — but I was always drawn to the ’56 with its wrap-around windshield. I just always liked them.”

The simplicity is part of the beauty of this old truck. The stance is outstanding, the red paint stands out and the gold spears down the hood and front end really set it off.

Mike extended the gold to the grille and headline buckets, too, which we think is outstanding.

There’s a lot going on with the body. The top is chopped three-inches, the hood “pied” 1.5 inches, and Mike closed up the front wheel openings. The the bed is raised an inch. The running boards were also raised up to close up the gap underneath the cab.

Mike went semi-traditional on the wheels, opting for American Racing TorqThrust IIs all around, but in modern dimensions: 17x7s up front and 20x12s in the rear. Fat Kuhmo tires were used — 255/55s front and 305/50s rear.

We love the fact that Mike stayed with traditional Ford power (no Coyote or Godzilla swap here). The 428 Cobra Jet sends its horsepower to a Top Loader four-speed, straight back to the genuine Ford 9-inch rear. Long tube headers definitely get the horsepower level higher than stock.

History lesson: The 428 Cobra Jet made 411 horsepower on Ford’s “A” rating system (open dyno headers, no accessories, a modified carburetor, and no air cleaner), according to Bill Barr, the Ford engine engineer who is the father of this historic V8. With the factory exhaust manifolds, minimal back pressure and an air cleaner, the CJ’s made 335-340 horsepower in production trim (Ford’s “B” rating system), according to Barr.

What’s Mike’s favorite thing about the build? “Probably the chassis and the suspension work and the engine — the drivetrain probably more than anything.”The traditional theme carries over into the interior, where the highlight is a pleated 1960’s-style black leather bench seat.

A Mustang II front suspension is light years ahead of the factory F100 stuff. Out back is a four-bar setup with QA1 shocks.

Thirty Year Love Affair

Mike bought this truck when he was just 14, with him and his dad piecing the parts together in the early ’90s. It took about two years to build the F100 and Mike’s had it ever since.

How did he get into cars in the first place?

“My dad was an old drag racer and we just kind of grew up around it being with him. He had a small shop and he did race cars and hot rods and I guess I was always around it and we did car shows together. I always liked it and was drawn to it.”

It’s always great to see street muscle that gets the entire family together and if you look at the pictures of this 1956 Ford F100, it appears the next generation is getting well schooled, too.