Don Fotti Rules the Street and Strip with his Cobra Jet Mustang

The year was 1971 when a young man from the north laid out $2,450 cash for his first performance car, a 1968 428 Cobra Jet Mustang GT that was just three years old. And while the car fulfilled his childhood dream, he never imagined he’d continue going wide open on drag strips all over North America more than 50 year later.

Today, Don Fotti rules the street and strip with his Canadian Cobra Jet Mustang. Fotti, who at the time, worked at a grocery store in Manitoba, was looking for something cool, just like his hero, Steve McQueen. After seeing the silver screen sensation “Bullitt” staring McQueen, he was on the hunt for a muscle car with serious horsepower.

He first drove a 1968 Dodge Charger, but it wasn’t to his liking — so he set his mark on a 1967 Mustang convertible with a 390 he saw for sale locally.

But before turning over the cash, a chance meeting with the owner of this Acapulco Blue 1968 Cobra Jet changed everything.

The owner asked Don what he was going to pay for the 390, he replied $2,450. Said owner indicated that Don could have the more potent 428 CJ for the same money. So, on March 15, 1971, a deal was struck.

“He [the previous owner] would never dream of stepping on it to the floor, but within an hour of buying it I was on the highway practicing launches,” Fotti said with a cheerful smile. “And as soon as Keystone Dragway in Winnipeg opened, I was there racing. I won four of the first five events I entered, and I was hooked.”

Fotti even recalls his first pass, a 14.23 elapsed time, and in 1972 he scored the track championship. But things changed in 1973. Fotto hurt the FE motor at a race event, shortly after got married, and the car sat idle for 18 long years.

A Cobra Jet … Only With More Thrust

Eventually, Fotti fixed the 428. He returned to the track and the more he raced the more he fell in love with the straight-line sport. Today, after five decades of ownership, he’s produced thousands of quarter-mile passes and turned on many win lights with his 44,000-mile Cobra Jet.

Fotti proudly told us, “The heater works, the radio works and the wipers even work. It’s licensed to drive on the street and when I’m home I take it cruising.”

Recognizing the potential value of the original 428 engine, Don removed it years ago after it was hurt. It was replaced with another 428 that’s had a bit more power than stock.

The current engine uses an aluminum Robert Pond block and a stroker crank with aluminum heads that was prepared by Lance Line of Line Performance in Minnesota. The engine made 714 horsepower and 655 lb-ft of torque.

“I don’t want to put a roll bar in it because it’s an original car, so I’m limited to going 11.50,” said Fotti.

Beating An Old Friend

Fotti formerly raced in the now-defunct NMRA and NMCA. He competed in Ford Muscle and Erson Cams Nostalgia Muscle Car respectively. His Mustang has a sinister growl that is heard through headers and a full exhaust, which includes tail pipes. And with that much power, 11.50 was a breeze.

Wide open, the Mustang has run 10.02 at 132 mph with a 1.33 60-foot time. It’s been as quick as 1.31 in the 60, but he shut it down early on that pass, lifting at 1,000-feet so as not to break in the 9s.

The FE is backed by a race-prepped C4 with a Strange Engineering Ford 9-inch with 4.30 gears out back. Traction is enhanced with Calvert Racing Caltracs rear split-monoleaf springs, Caltracs bars and the same brand shocks helping the stock suspension find bite.

The Mustang wears Mickey Thompson rubber wrapped around Keystone Klassic mag wheels, which are a total throwback to the early days.