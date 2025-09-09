Ford Mustang GTD Specialist Offers A Full Supercar Walkthrough

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong September 09, 2025

You would think Ford’s wildest Mustang ever would be built in some secret, high-tech factory, but it actually starts life on the same Flat Rock assembly line as every other Mustang. Steve Coates, a Ford Mustang GTD delivery specialist, just gave a full deep dive on the new supercar, and he explained that the first thing the race-car builders at Multimatic do when they get the car is cut the entire back end off with a plasma cutter. That brutal first step is necessary because the GTD isn’t a normal car.Ford Mustang GTD Delivery Specialist “This is a transaxle car, meaning engine at the front, transmission and differential at the back,” Coates explained.

Multimatic replaces the missing trunk and rear seat area with a huge carbon fiber and aluminum structure that holds the new rear-mounted transmission and the wild inboard rear suspension. Even the massive, hydraulically controlled Drag-Reduction System wing bolts directly to this new structure, transferring all of its downforce right to the chassis.Ford Mustang GTD Delivery Specialist (2)The hardware on this car is just insane. Coates pointed out that the front tires are wider than the rear tires on the old Ford GT supercar.

“So, we’ve got GT rears on the front,” he said, a statement that perfectly captures how extreme the setup is. What’s even crazier is that because the GTD doesn’t have to follow any racing rules, its aerodynamics are actually better than the GT3 race car that inspired it.

The Ford Mustang GTD delivery specialist explained that the huge vents in the front fenders are more open and efficient than the race car’s, adding a massive 400 pounds of downforce.2025 Ford Mustang GTD EngineThe whole car exists because a Ford executive saw the GT3 race car and basically said, “I want one for the street.” The result is a hand-built monster with a unique dry-sump V8 and carbon fiber panels that can cost $20,000 before paint. The level of detail shared by the Ford Mustang GTD delivery specialist makes it clear that owners aren’t just taking delivery of a fast Mustang; they’re getting a bespoke supercar that is too radical for racing, but reined in for street legality.

More Stories

Ford Mustang GTD Specialist Offers A Full Supercar Walkthrough

Car Features

Ford Mustang GTD Specialist Offers A Full Supercar Walkthrough

These Father And Son SPE Shelby GT500s Are Built Different

Car Features

These Father And Son SPE Shelby GT500s Are Built Different

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading