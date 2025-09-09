Ford Mustang GTD Specialist Offers A Full Supercar Walkthrough

You would think Ford’s wildest Mustang ever would be built in some secret, high-tech factory, but it actually starts life on the same Flat Rock assembly line as every other Mustang. Steve Coates, a Ford Mustang GTD delivery specialist, just gave a full deep dive on the new supercar, and he explained that the first thing the race-car builders at Multimatic do when they get the car is cut the entire back end off with a plasma cutter. That brutal first step is necessary because the GTD isn’t a normal car. “This is a transaxle car, meaning engine at the front, transmission and differential at the back,” Coates explained.

Multimatic replaces the missing trunk and rear seat area with a huge carbon fiber and aluminum structure that holds the new rear-mounted transmission and the wild inboard rear suspension. Even the massive, hydraulically controlled Drag-Reduction System wing bolts directly to this new structure, transferring all of its downforce right to the chassis. The hardware on this car is just insane. Coates pointed out that the front tires are wider than the rear tires on the old Ford GT supercar.

“So, we’ve got GT rears on the front,” he said, a statement that perfectly captures how extreme the setup is. What’s even crazier is that because the GTD doesn’t have to follow any racing rules, its aerodynamics are actually better than the GT3 race car that inspired it.

The Ford Mustang GTD delivery specialist explained that the huge vents in the front fenders are more open and efficient than the race car’s, adding a massive 400 pounds of downforce. The whole car exists because a Ford executive saw the GT3 race car and basically said, “I want one for the street.” The result is a hand-built monster with a unique dry-sump V8 and carbon fiber panels that can cost $20,000 before paint. The level of detail shared by the Ford Mustang GTD delivery specialist makes it clear that owners aren’t just taking delivery of a fast Mustang; they’re getting a bespoke supercar that is too radical for racing, but reined in for street legality.