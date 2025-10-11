Ford’s Golden Era Of Hot Hatches Finally Fades Into The Sunset

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 11, 2025

This day arrived in the US seven years ago, but the end in Europe still hit a little harder than expected. The Ford Focus ST was the turbocharged, corner-carving hatch that carried the torch for Ford’s front-drive fun till the end. Sadly, it officially reached the end of the line last month. The last one rolled off the Saarlouis, Germany, assembly line in late September, closing the book on what can only be described as the golden era of the Blue Oval hot hatch.

In the U.S., the Focus ST and its all-wheel-drive sibling, the RS, ended production back in 2018 when Ford shifted its focus to trucks and crossovers. Across the pond, though, the ST soldiered on, giving enthusiasts a few more smiles per gallon before its swan song. Together with cars like the Fiesta ST, these high-performance hatchbacks defined a generation of affordable, enthusiast-friendly Fords that could transform a mundane commute into something memorable.

Ford Hot Hatches

Both the Focus ST and RS earned loyal followings for good reason. The ST struck that rare balance between practicality and playfulness. It is quick, predictable, and readily benefits from modification. The RS, meanwhile, turned things up to eleven, bringing all-wheel-drive grip, launch control, and Drift Mode to the streets. Between them, Ford delivered some of the most entertaining small cars of the 2010s, proving that the company’s performance DNA wasn’t limited to Mustangs and Raptors.

We know firsthand how much fun they were. This scribe owns a 2013 Focus ST, and added the usual bolt-ons and a tune, and it never fails to add a little spice to even the most mundane drive. It has just the right mix of turbo torque, suspension grip, and blow-off-valve attitude. Like many enthusiasts, I always dreamed of stepping up to the RS to enjoy Ford’s ultimate expression of hot hatches.

Now, with the final Focus ST built and the entire Focus line ending this year, we’re saying goodbye to more than one model. It is a chapter in Ford performance history that should be celebrated. The Fiesta ST, Focus ST, and Focus RS era delivered machines that were practical, fun, and just a little bit rebellious.

More Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Forgeline’s GE3R Blends Monoblock Strength With Three-Piece Fit

New Products

Forgeline’s GE3R Blends Monoblock Strength With Three-Piece Fit

Ford’s Golden Era Of Hot Hatches Finally Fades Into The Sunset

Editorials & Opinions

Ford’s Golden Era Of Hot Hatches Finally Fades Into The Sunset

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading