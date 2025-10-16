With a flick of the steering wheel and a yank of the parking brake handle, the pony car is slideways. The tail hangs out as a trail of smoke follows the stallion as it attacks the next corner. From a distance, you can tell the car is capable, but the exhaust sound mixed with the squealing tires tells you this is no dedicated drifter or mega-powered V8 monster. Instead, it’s a precision-balanced factory funhaver that is headed to a dealer lot near you.

We’re producing the most badass, factory-built, turbocharged Mustang ever… — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

If having fun and getting slideways are the name of your game, a new player is coming to town. For the first time since it partnered with a larger-than-life chicken farmer from Texas on a Mustang variant, Ford is collaborating with its longtime partner and Professional Funhaver, Vaughn Gittin Jr., and his RTR Vehicles, on a production Mustang.

This time, they are bringing Gittin’s Ready to Rock aesthetic to the entry-level S650. The result is the 2026 Mustang RTR is a factory-built performance package that blends the balanced chassis of the EcoBoost model with the hi-po hardware pulled from the V8 variants and engineering learned in the world of competitive drifting.

Balanced Performer

“When we set out to develop a new kind of performance Mustang in partnership with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR, our mission was simple: produce the most exciting, fun-to-drive turbocharged Mustang ever,” Mustang Chief Engineer Laurie Transou explained. “We succeeded. This is Formula Drift championship-winning know-how, Mustang EcoBoost balance and affordability, and the race-proven performance technology from Mustang Dark Horse in a factory-built Mustang, direct from Flat Rock Assembly. With the RTR Package, this Mustang is truly Ready to Rock.”

At its core, the 2026 Mustang RTR is motivated by the proven 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost engine, which cranks out an as-yet-revealed horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. But Ford engineers didn’t stop there. They integrated a standard anti-lag system from the Le Mans–winning Ford GT supercar to keep the turbocharger spooled and ready for action. The result is sharper throttle response and more immediate power delivery during spirited driving, which is sustained by cooling system upgrades borrowed from its hi-po V8 cousins.

Making use of this sharper engine output is an RTR-specific Track mode calibration that refines the stability control and steering for performance driving and tunes the MagneRide dampers for enhanced control when drifting. This factory funhaver also benefits from an optimized steering gear, designed to improve steering angle and control while drifting. The result is a more responsive and connected driving experience behind the wheel.

Turbocharged Collab

This factory Mustang RTR obviously showcases the Electronic Drift Brake co-developed with Gittin for the launch of the S650 platform. However, this factory funhaver also borrows some serious hardware from its faster V8 cousins. It features Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes from the Mustang GT Performance Pack, along with the sway bars and rear subframe from the Dark Horse. This combination delivers the balance of the EcoBoost platform with the rigidity and stopping power needed for serious cornering or slideways action.

The Mustang RTR marks only the second time in the Mustang’s 60-plus-year history that Ford collaborated with a third-party builder to create a branded factory high-performance model. For Vaughn Gittin Jr., the Formula Drift champion who founded RTR Vehicles back in 2009, this partnership is a personal triumph.

“‘Ready to Rock.’ That’s what RTR stands for, and it’s what’s driven us to develop a whole line of aftermarket Ford Mustangs and Broncos. But with Mustang RTR, we’re producing the most badass, factory-built, turbocharged Mustang ever,” Gittin said. “When I launched RTR in 2009 at 29, I had no plan beyond making Mustangs cool and exciting for the next generation. The 2026 Mustang RTR does just that.”

Standout Style

Every detail of this design gives this new model that edge. The RTR-specific look extends to a Mustang GT–style front fascia, RTR signature lit nostrils, and a custom grille with RTR badging. Tarnished Dark Anodized finishes appear on the pony emblem, mirror caps, and decklid spoiler, while Hyper Lime brake calipers peek out from behind 19×9.5-inch Tarnished Dark wheels with a 30-millimeter offset. Unique graphics adorn the hood, rockers, and quarter panels, and the optional Hyper Lime Exterior Package adds color-matched highlights and gradient graphics for those who want a bolder look in a factory funhaver.

Inside, every trim level gets Hyper Lime stitching on the seats, dash, and door panels. The Drift Brake handle carries the same bright accent, while an RTR dash plaque and illuminated sill plates complete the package. When you open the door or start the car, RTR-specific animations play across the twin digital displays, offering a subtle reminder that this is no ordinary EcoBoost. For those who prefer a more understated look, a no-cost option replaces the Hyper Lime stitching and Drift Brake finish with standard black trim.

The 2026 Mustang RTR package is exclusively in Fastback form, and it can be ordered with the base EcoBoost High Equipment Group or the EcoBoost Premium model. Deliveries of this factory funhaver are expected to begin next summer. If you weren’t able to attend tonight’s reveal at Race Service in Los Angeles, California, you can also see it in person at Larry Chen’s Type S Night Lights show in Long Beach, as well as at the Formula Drift Season Finale adjacent to the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.