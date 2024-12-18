PRI 2024: LS to Godzilla Coil Adapter Brackets

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera December 18, 2024

For Ford Godzilla V8 enthusiasts, LS-to-Godzilla coil adapter brackets from Performance Electronics bring an exciting new way to optimize performance. These brackets address a key limitation in the factory ignition system, giving builders a smarter and more reliable option without breaking the bank.

The factory Godzilla coils rely on the ECU to drive all the current, pushing high loads through the unit and potentially straining it over time. LS smart coils, by contrast, are built with their own drivers, handling the current internally. This simple but effective change reduces stress on the ECU, improving overall reliability and ensuring consistent performance.

What makes this upgrade even more appealing is the variety of options LS smart coils bring to the table. For Godzilla engines, coil options have been limited to expensive OEM replacements, unreliable low-end aftermarket products, or high-priced specialty parts like MSD’s offerings. By adapting LS smart coils, enthusiasts gain access to a wide range of proven, high-performance coils with better availability and competitive pricing.

LS Coil Adapter Brackets

The adapter brackets make this swap straightforward, ensuring the LS coils work seamlessly with the factory Godzilla plug lock. The result is a clean, OEM-friendly installation that doesn’t require significant modifications—a win for anyone looking to improve their build without added hassle.

This development reflects the ingenuity of the aftermarket community, constantly pushing boundaries to create practical, effective solutions for modern engines. By expanding coil options and reducing the strain on the ignition system, LS-to-Godzilla coil adapter brackets are a game-changer for anyone building or tuning a Godzilla V8. It’s a smart, simple upgrade that ensures enthusiasts can focus on what matters most—unlocking the full potential of their engine.

Article Sources

Performance Electronics
http://pe-ltd.com
(513) 777-5233

