PRI 2023: ACES EFI’s New 7″ Pro Dash Shows Off Your Engine’s Vitals

The Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) revolution has ushered in a new era of high-performance technology. ACES Fuel Injection is adding fuel to the EFI system’s growth with its various products, including its new 7-inch Pro Dash. This new Pro Dash is the perfect match for any ACES EFI system.

ACES has packed a lot of great features into this 7-inch dash. The display has a 1024×600 resolution and is powered by a robust 32-bit CPU that can run up to 300 MHZ. The dash is lightweight thanks to its high-strength plastic housing. ACES also added a captive touch screen to the 7-inch Pro Dash that acts just like the display on your smartphone.

Josh Goodpaster explains why ACES Fuel Injection developed this 7” Pro Dash and what plans are on the table for this product.

“We created this dash to give our customers the option to have a bigger display for monitoring their ACES Fuel Injection-equipped engine. This replaces the OEM gauges and is a plug-and-play display solution. We’re working on adding more display features to the dash, and the ability to use it with other aftermarket EFI systems.”

The 7-inch Pro Dash has a built-in GPS speedometer that’s easy to set up. You can use the ACES EFI software that comes with the dash to make real-time tuning adjustments to your ECU. The dash uses CAN architecture to communicate with the ACES ECU, and a module that can add additional inputs or outputs. You can learn more about the ACES Fuel Injection 7” Pro Dash right here on the company’s website.