PRI 2023: ATI Expands Its Line Of Transmission Input Shafts

ATI Performance Products takes pride in being a family-owned and operated company that makes its products in the United States. When the opportunity arose to purchase another made-in-the-USA company’s input shaft inventory and tooling ATI was all in. Now, ATI will be expanding its input shaft offerings to cover a multitude of transmissions.

A transmission’s input shaft is very important, so you want to make sure you’re using a high-quality unit. The input shaft transfers power, directs transmission fluid, and helps maintain proper torque converter pressure while the transmission is functioning. So, having the ability to make even more high-quality input shafts in-house was very important to ATI.

“We didn’t offer or make our input shafts for several different transmissions, now we can. Besides the inventory, we purchased the machines to make the shafts so we can move all of that in-house. We’re excited to have the ability to make all of these parts right here in the United States,” explains ATI’s J.C. Beattie Jr.

The transmission shafts will be available in 300 M material for all applications, but shafts made from Vasco steel will also be available for extreme transmission builds. Beattie also noted that the goal of this new line of shafts is to be able to cover all major transmission platforms and become a one-stop transmission parts shop. If you’re looking for a high-quality transmission input shaft make sure you check out the ATI Performance Products website right here. The company will be rolling out the entire lineup of new input shafts very soon.