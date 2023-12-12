When it comes to suspension upgrades for a classic car or truck, your options are sometimes limited to original equipment (OE) replacements only. While this may seem ideal for the majority of the market looking to cruise the strip or attend local car meets, if your idea of fun involves tackling the Optima Street Car Challenge, participating in autocross events, or even engaging in road racing, you’ll need a suspension system that is more capable and responsive than a simple OE replacement.

Maximizing Performance

If you share our passion, then optimizing suspension performance takes precedence. Even before hitting the track or enhancing the power of our builds, we prioritize addressing this crucial aspect. Our objective is to harness every bit of power available for quicker lap times or, at the very least, minimize excuses for our performance on the track.

When it’s time to select a brand, Bilstein should quickly come to mind. The company provides a range of offerings, from OE replacements to full race specifications. Needless to say, their diverse suspension options cater to a wide spectrum of motorsports needs. You can also utilize their website to inquire about the most suitable product for your specific end goal.

In addition to manufacturing top-tier suspension systems that can be custom-tailored to your specific application, Bilstein also provides a limited lifetime warranty on their products. What’s more, Bilstein shocks are designed to be completely rebuildable at the factory, guaranteeing a fully functional shock at any given point.



Trickle-Down Technology From Bilstein

While the advantages of choosing Bilstein shocks are evident, it’s important to recognize that everything originates from its race technology. Whether you’re in search of suspension for your canyon carver or simply cruising for enjoyment, Bilstein has you covered, extending its expertise beyond just late-model and factory stock vehicles.