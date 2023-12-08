As we were perusing the 2023 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show we had the opportunity to spend some time with our friends at BendPak. This offered the opportunity to eyeball, and get hands-on with, the company’s QuickJack. If you’re not familiar with the QuickJack you need to be. It’s a portable lift system for vehicles and its available in a variety of weight capacities. The QuickJack will vastly increase your comfort while working on the undercarriage of your car or truck.

About the PRI Show

It’s no mystery why BendPak was at the PRI Show. The three-day show, held annually in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the place to be. The show is open to those who work in the motorsports industry, and it features more than 1,000 exhibitors and 3,600 booths. In fact, it fills the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The PRI Show features the newest parts and technology and provides access to manufacturers and service providers in the industry. Furthermore, it offers face-to-face networking with industry leaders. The show covers all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 U.S. states and all over the world. The tally of attendees includes professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media.

About BendPak

BendPak is a premier car lift manufacturer. The company can trace its history back to 1965 and has grown from a small tubing company. BendPak ensures that every automotive lift or piece of shop equipment is manufactured to exacting standards. It’s a complex process, but the result is quality and value for the customer. In 2006 the company opened a 300,000 square-foot facility. This is where BendPak employs the best steel fabrication techniques in the world.

BendPak QuickJack Facts

Contained within BendPak’s booth at the PRI show was the company’s QuickJack. The QuickJack’s independent frames offer an open-center experience that no other portable unit comes close to matching. The lift’s rise and descent are controlled by a proprietary flow divider. This ensures that the frames always remain level. For safety, each frame is outfitted with automatic mechanical locks. Once your vehicle is lifted, there’s virtually zero chance of vehicle slippage or lock failure.

Available in a Variety of Capacities

The very cool QuickJack car lift system comes in a variety of weight capacities, lift heights, and sizes. For example, the QuickJack 5000TL has a 5,000-pound capacity, 24-inch lift height, and 70-inch frame length. The 5000TLX is currently available for preorder. It’s an extended-length lift with jack support locations that extend 6 inches farther than the TL models. The QuickJack family of lifts includes units with capacities of 3,500 pounds to 7,000 pounds. Additionally, each QuickJack has urethane wheels, extended block trays, and quick-connect fittings to connect the frame to the power unit. And speaking of the power unit, BendPak offers a 12V unit if your wrenching is on the go. Finally, the easy to use pendant control has two buttons: up and down. Quite simply, the QuickJack could transform your undercarriage wrenching.