Over the years, the Fox Body has transitioned from dominating drag strips to making its mark on road courses and autocross tracks across America. While the solid rear axle has long been favored for its exceptional straight-line performance, the independent rear suspension (IRS) shines when it comes to cornering. However, there is a catch: the first factory IRS on a Mustang wasn’t introduced until six years after the Fox Body Mustang era had concluded, with the first New Edge SVT Cobra featuring this innovation.



Enthusiasts have often embraced a “make it fit” mentality when it comes to hot rod modifications like this. However, the truth is that achieving it often involves a complex process requiring more than just fabrication skills. Now, enthusiasts have the option to bypass the challenges and cost associated with sourcing used 99-2004 SVT Cobra IRS pieces. RideTech‘s Fox Body bolt-on IRS system offers a more convenient solution, eliminating the hassles typically involved in such modifications.



Bolt-On Affair

RideTech’s latest IRS isn’t merely an adaptation for the Fox Body platform; it’s an IRS system specifically designed for the 1979-1993 Mustang. It integrates elements easily sourced from more current model Mustangs. The bolt-in design simplifies installation, requiring only minimal trimming before being secured to the chassis. This approach ensures a more straightforward and accessible upgrade for Mustang enthusiasts.

As the prices for the 99-2004 Cobra’s brakes and IRS components continue to soar, RideTech’s IRS solution circumvents these cost barriers. It enables the utilization of the more affordable S550 differential, shortened axles, and hubs. Moreover, this IRS system is compatible with the 99-2004 cat-back exhaust. Additionally, SN95 or S550 rear brakes can be easily installed as direct bolt-on components, offering cost-effective alternatives to enthusiasts.

The RideTech IRS brings the Fox Body Mustang’s stance down by 2-inches while maintaining the factory track width, enabling the retention of a mini-tub or future installation plans of one. It effectively lowers the roll center by 5 inches. Additionally, with the ability to utilize RideTech’s selection of coilovers, you can select your preferred spring rates tailored to your specific motorsports requirements.



Ride Quality Paired With Handling

RideTech’s new IRS offers an avenue to achieve the desired handling for your Fox Body Mustang without the challenges of retrofitting. Combining premium ride quality with sports car handling, this system can transform your 1979-1993 Mustang from a top-notch straight-line performer into a precision corner-carving machine. The kit starts at $4,500 and can be optioned to fit your needs. It is also worth noting that RideTech also caters to your front suspension needs with an all-new SLA setup!





