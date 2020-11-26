SEMA 2020: OPGI Features Restoparts’ Brand Sway Bars For Stability

Remember going to the county fair and jumping on the carnival ride that was often labeled as “The Scrambler” or sometimes “The Sizzler”? These amusement park rides sent the riders into high-cornering moves to experience a centrifugal force at moderate speeds. This ride generally resulted in bodies crammed against each other as the vessel changed directions quickly, and sometimes riders would lose their lunch halfway in the ride’s cycle.

We’ve ridden in vintage muscle cars where suspension upgrades were an afterthought and the ride was similar to the aforementioned carnival ride. Your car’s cornering does not have to bring those memories of a childhood fair back to you. “Blowing chunks” may have been fair game at the amusement park, but it is the last thing you want to happen in your classic muscle car. In fact, overlooking your car’s suspension maintenance and upgrades can be downright unsafe. Original Parts Group Incorporated (OPGI) has the solution.

Featured at this year’s SEMA 360 virtual show, OPGI showed off the Restoparts brand complete sway bar kits. According to OPGI’s Jessica Bennett, “The Restoprarts brand is proudly answering the demand for precise quality reproductions with another addition to the ever-expanding line, an all-inclusive Front and Rear Sway Bar Kits.”

While the front and rear sway bars can be purchased separately, OPGI features complete sway bar kits for many applications. “These complete sway bar kits are a great way to improve the front and rear suspension of your vehicle,” said Bennett. “The kits feature premium Restoparts sway bars which are manufactured in solid steel to meet original equipment specifications for fit and appearance.”

For those enthusiasts that want to fine-tune their ride, the front sway bars are available in 1-1/8” or 1-1/4” diameter, while rear bars are 1” diameter. Plus, the kits are complete for hassle-free installation which includes polyurethane frame bushings and end links for the front, as well as mounting hardware, shim kit, and lower control arm boxing inserts for the rear.

Each kit is vehicle specific and can fit up to 10 or more different vehicles, so you have to check the website for your specific application. For more information on the Restoparts complete sway bar kits, visit OPGI online at www.opgi.com.