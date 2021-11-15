This year at the 2021 SEMA show, we had a blast making booth visits to some of the industry’s biggest names. One of those companies was K&N. We wanted to find out about the latest news coming out of the filtration camp. We were a little surprised to hear that they’ve come up with a solution to the age-old dilemma of a stuck oil filter via a simple upgrade to the hexagonal wrench receiver (the nut) on the bottom of their filters, and they’ve made some changes to the famous logo!

“We wanted to revamp our company logo and modernize it a bit. If you look at the logo, the tails have been pushed forward and this will go great with all of our new packaging,” Okane said. “We just wanted a fresh new look which is also why we changed up our motto. It is now “Filtration for the future.” If you’re into fine details, you’ll appreciate the new look.

Okane also told us that their newest feature to the truck-related items was the 1-inch nut that was at the bottom of their oil filters. This is simply to make it easier for us to remove them during oil changes. If you’ve ever struggled with an oil filter, you know exactly why this is a great addition to their products. If you haven’t, you’re lucky.

“The 1-inch nut is the newest addition to the truck filters and they still come with a lifetime warranty with our performance line and they, inside of their new packaging, are just now hitting the shelves. We offer them in all of the diesel applications, too,” Okane said. “We are looking to expand our diesel intakes in the future because we feel like we could be good competition in that space, too.”

There aren’t many diesel intake system companies out there so it would be neat to see K&N get in there and show us what they’re made of. For more information about K&N Engineering, head on over to their website. What are your thoughts on the new logo? Comments on the 1-inch nut addition? Let us know in the comments below.