Trade show season for the automotive aftermarket and performance industries is in full swing. The two biggest events of the year, the SEMA Show and PRI Show, take place only a month apart in 2022. With SEMA now behind us, it’s time to look ahead to the Performance Racing Industry trade show. Last year, in 2021, the PRI Show had over 50,000 attendees, which made it the largest in-person event in the motorsports industry since the pandemic. For its record attendance, the Trade Show Executive Media Group recognized the PRI Show as one of the Top 100 Trade Shows of the year.

If you are in the business of racing or you want to stay out front with the newest parts and technology, then you’ll want to make the trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Performance Racing Industry Show on December 8-10, 2022. This year the PRI Show will kick off its three-day event with racing icon Tony Stewart during the annual Grand Opening Breakfast on December 8th.

Over the three days, there are expected to be 70,000-plus attendees walking the aisles of the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. Not only will the latest and greatest products be unveiled and on display, but there are also 20 separate sessions of the PRI Education Program. These sessions cover a wide range of business and tech subjects within motorsports to connect race teams, retail shops, fabricators, dealers, installers, and the media to learn about emerging trends, new products, and the latest racing technology.

PRI members will have the opportunity to see new products, machinery, and technology from over 1,000 exhibiting companies firsthand. There will be live demonstrations, hands-on demos, conferences, and seminars offering almost unlimited opportunities for buyers to network and conduct business with the leading companies and professionals in the racing industry.

So if you are in the racing industry, get your PRI membership and make your way to Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 8th-10th, 2022. If you don’t make it, be sure to check our site for full coverage of what’s new in the world of LS and LT parts and technology.