Air ride suspension systems provide not only a plush, smooth ride over the road’s most treacherous of bumps and holes, but they also provide their owners with endless liberty to adjust the quality of the ride to their liking. Certainly there’s time, cost, and work involved, but both your car and your body will appreciate the result.

Air Lift Company has been leading the charge in automotive air suspension technology since the late 1940s, beginning with a rubber air spring inserted into a car’s factory coil spring that it developed and patented in 1950. Today’s products are, of course, much more advanced.

Air ride suspension systems naturally lend themselves to custom builds, and anything one-off and unique generally necessitates its components likewise be versatile and customized to the application. To accommodate builders to an even greater degree, Air Lift is marketing new Builders Series air shocks that can be customized in a wide array of ways to meet the demands of nearly any build.

The Builders Series Shocks are offered in 36 different applications, and each shock features 30-way adjustable damping along with unique air spring and mounting options for maximum customization. In all, they feature two upper mount styles (eye or stud), two lower mount styles (eye or trunnion), 30 levels of damping adjustment, three air spring options (sleeve, compact bellows, and standard bellows), three shock lengths, and also sport threaded height-adjustable shock mounts.