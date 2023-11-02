SEMA 2023: AMSOIL Easy Pack Gear Oil Gets Into Tight Spots

The gang at AMSOIL has created a virtual one-stop-shop of oils and lubricants, with motor oils for virtually every imaginable use and application, along with transmission fluids, fuel additives, gear oils, steering and suspension fluid, and a whole lot more.

But it’s not the lubricants that AMSOIL is excited to show us this year, but rather, its packaging. The company has created an Easy Pack, a durable and flexible bag to package its its 75W-90, 80W-90, 75W-110, and 75W-140 Severe Gear oils that allows far easy pouring in the tight confines under a vehicle. It’s latest offering in the Easy Pack here at SEMA is a new Manual Transmission & Transaxle Gear Lube in a 75W-90 weight.

The AMSOIL Easy Pack has gotten glowing reviews, with satisfied users commenting, “Especially like the ease of the Easy Pack for getting into impossibly tight spots,” “the bag made it so easy to fill,” “first time installing but packaging makes install super easy….no need for funnels or hose attachments,” and “I sure hope whoever designed the flexible oil bag is lying on the beach somewhere and having a margarita! It is brilliant, easy to use and the oil flows very smoothly.”