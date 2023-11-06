SEMA 2023: NSRA Releases 2024 Schedule And Adds Two Events

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) has hosted car shows across the United States since 1970. Each show has its own unique flavor, and features plenty of things to check out beyond just the vehicles on display. The 2024 NSRA schedule features 10 events that are open to any vehicles that are at least 30 years old.

Each NSRA event is packed with a variety of vehicles. There are also lots of entertainment options and an ample supply of parts to be purchased at every show. One great thing about the NSRA are the locations of each of its shows. The NSRA prides itself on going to locations where other shows won’t go to give automotive enthusiasts a place to show off what they’ve built.

In 2024, the NSRA is adding a pair of new shows. The first will be the Mobile Bay Street Rod Nationals held in Mobile, Alabama. The Quad City Street Rod Nationals is the second show, and it will be held in Davenport, Iowa. Tom Wilkerson adds some details about the NSRA’s new 2024 shows.

“The Quad Cities and Mobile Bay Street Rod Nationals are both new events for the NSRA in 2024. With these shows, we’re going into new areas that we’re reaching out to. These sites have the right fairground locations for us to have successful shows.”

You can learn more about the NSRA and become a member right here.

The 2024 NSRA Schedule:

April 26th – 28th, 2024

Western Street Rod Nationals

Kern County Fairgrounds

Bakersfield, California

—

May 3rd & 4th, 2024

Street Rod Nationals South

Chilhowee Park & Exposition

Knoxville, Tennessee

—

May 24th – 26th, 2024

Mid-America Street Rod Nationals

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Springfield, Missouri

—

May 31st – June 2nd, 2024

Street Rod Nationals East

York Expo Center

York, Pennsylvania

—

June 21st – 23rd, 2024

Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals

Colorado State Fairgrounds

Pueblo, Colorado

—

June 28th & 29th, 2024

Mobile Bay Street Rod Nationals

The Grounds

Mobile, Alabama

—

August 1st – 4th, 2024

Street Rod Nationals

Kentucky Exposition Center

Louisville, Kentucky

—

August 16th & 17th, 2024

Quad Cities Street Rod Nationals

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Davenport, Iowa

—

September 20th – 22nd, 2024

Street Rod Nationals North

Kalamazoo County Expo Center & Fairground

Kalamazoo, Michigan

—

September 27th – 29th, 2024

Northeast Street Rod Nationals

Champlain Valley Exposition

Burlington, Vermont