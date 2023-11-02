SEMA 2023: Officially Licensed Truck Accessories from Cover King

When it comes to personalizing your truck or Jeep, it makes for a great platform to show your team allegiance. Of course, if you’re going to sport your team’s colors, the last thing you want to use is cheap, unlicensed knockoff merch. Cover King knows that, and is introducing their lineup of officially licensed products.

In their booth at the SEMA Show, their new Ford Bronco was decked out in their new line of Major League Baseball (MLB) licensed products — specifically the Texas Rangers. We have a universal seat cover that’s ultra suede, says Cover King’s Donovan Souder. “It fits trucks, SUVs, and cars, and is really easy to put on. It fits well, too. It’s not one of those seat covers that slips down when you sit on it. We have a tensioning piece that pulls to the middle of the seats and tightens the cover to the seat.”

Complementing the seat covers are a set of MLB-licensed floormats, again in the blue, red, and white of the Texas Rangers. “They are a universal fit and can be easily washed. The logos are printed on the mat, so you don’t want to crank the pressure washer all the way up, but you can absolutely hit them with it turned down to clean them,” Souder says.

Adding to the officially licensed gear, Cover King had a well-built all-leather Jeep spare tire cover on display, emblazoned with the Sig Sauer logo. “Sig Sauer has been one of the top gun manufacturers for a while now, and now they are bringing it into the automotive space. What better way than with a Bronco or Jeep spare tire cover,” Souder says.