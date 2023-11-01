SEMA 2023: Performance Design Debuts One Intake To Fit Everything

Performance Design is a leading manufacturer of carbon fiber intake manifolds and other high-performance parts that most often resemble works of art. Until now, Caleb Newman and his team have focused primarily on producing intake manifolds for the LS and Gen V LT family of engines. That has completely changed with the launch of Performance Design’s latest creation which is possibly the most versatile intake manifold we’ve seen.

The TRc modular design blends carbon fiber and billet aluminum into a gorgeous intake manifold that offers high performance while shining like jewelry atop any engine. According to Newman, the carbon fiber center plenum is molded as a single piece using a woven carbon fiber sleeve. “It is essentially a carbon fiber tube so there’s no overlap or areas for a seam or joint failure,” Newman said.

The modular part of the TRc intake manifold is the billet aluminum runners. Performance Design has created runners for all of the most popular modern V8 engines, including the LS3/L92, LS1/LS2/LS6, LS7, LT1/LT4, Coyote, Godzilla, and Hemi. This level of versatility combined with the craftsmanship Performance Design is known for makes the TRc intake manifold possibly the last intake you will ever need.

The billet aluminum runners bolt to the carbon fiber plenum and are sealed using press-in-place O-rings. The mount for a throttle body is also aluminum and is designed to accept a 103 mm throttle body and is also sealed with an O-ring. According to Newman runners with dual fuel injector ports will be an option in the future. For boosted applications, the TRc intake is good for up to 50 psi. This is great news for those wanting something light that’s strong enough to handle all the boost customers are likely to throw at it.

We can’t wait to see what customers will do with the TRc intake manifold. Newman tells us they are also testing various runner and protrusion measurements for customers wanting different length runners than the current offering. The TRc intake manifold will be available in the first quarter of 2024. For more information and to see the other products Performance Design offers, visit them here.