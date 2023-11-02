SEMA 2023: Protect Engines During Assembly With Driven Racing Oil

Driven Racing Oil is a well-known leader in the high-performance industry. Its performance engine oils are commonly found inside engines in the most demanding environments. Driven also offers products to protect your engine well before the first start-up or dyno pull.

Driven’s engine assembly and break-in lubricants offer the same quality and high-performance protection as its engine oils. Starting with the GP-1 Assembly Gel, this is no ordinary assembly lube or grease. It features Driven’s No-Drip formula designed to keep the GP-1 Gel exactly where you put it during engine assembly. The gel is a proprietary compound that offers better protection during break-in and safely mixes with break-in oils while not hardening or becoming sticky.

The High Viscosity Lubricant (HVL) is designed to be used on rotating components including bearings, bushings, timing chains, sprockets, distributor gears, and oil pump gears. HVL is made from Driven’s GP-1 Pennsylvania Grade base oil that clings to parts exceptionally while providing fluid film to protect those rotating components during assembly and break-in. Additionally, HVL features a non-foaming formula that mixes easily with break-in oil and extends the oil film thickness during those crucial engine break-in miles.

The Engine Assembly Grease from Driven is used by leading camshaft manufacturers because of its ability to cling to and protect surfaces during initial start-up. The unique formula of this extreme-pressure lubricant not only offers a high level of protection but it dissolves completely in oil without clogging oil passageways or stopping up oil filters. Driven’s Engine Assembly Grease is ideal for use on camshafts, lifters, rocker arm shafts, rock arm tips, valve guides, and can be used on distributor gears as well.

The last part of the engine assembly protection puzzle is of course Driven’s Engine Break-In Oil which comes in a variety of application-specific formulas. All of the break-in oils feature a high Zinc and Phosphorus formula that provides excellent ring sealing and does not require additional ZDDP additives. The BR30 is a 5W-30 break-in oil for modern OEM engines with hydraulic lifter engines. The BR40 is a 10W-40 viscosity that is designed for classic muscle cars, European sports cars, and motorcycle engines with flat tappet or roller valve trains. This break-in oil is well-suited for use with Ethanol-blended fuels, pure Methanol, and oxygenated fuels. The BR/BR50 is a 15W-50 oil for flat tappet and aggressive roller valve trains. It provides maximum protection for cams and lifters during initial start-up and those first crucial miles of operation.

For more information and to order your engine assembly lubricants as well as break-in oil visit Driven Racing Oil.