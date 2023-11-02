TCI Automotive, a staple in the performance driveline industry since 1968, is continually keeping up with new trends in the aftermarket, including technological advances in transmissions and popular engine/driveline swaps and conversions. That mission is evident in one of its latest products, a transmission package that allows GM’s popular electronic 4L60E to mate up to the still-trendy small-block Ford engine.

The 4X Four-Speed transmission packages feature a bellhousing adapter and an adapter flexplate. The compact design allows the transmission to fit in most vehicles without the need to cut or modify the tunnel. The 4X Four-Speed Auto Transmission Packages include a 4L60E transmission rated to 500 lb-ft of torque, a small-block Ford bellhousing, adapter flexplate, transmission cooler, dipstick, and all necessary hardware. The bellhousing adapter can also be purchased separately.

The package is a perfect fit for those looking for an all-in-one package for a new project, or to move to a more advanced and efficient electronic transmission from their pneumatic or hydraulic units. Multiple packages offering more components are also set to be made available for more choices.