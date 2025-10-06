Coyote-Swap Transforms 1970 Mach 1 Barn Into A Sweet Restomod

By Evander Espolong October 06, 2025

It’s the story every car enthusiast dreams of: pulling a classic out of a dusty barn and transforming it into a stunning showpiece. That dream became a reality for a Grabber Green Coyote-swapped 1970 Mustang Mach 1 recently featured on Hot Rod Heaven USA. Owner Steve shared the incredible five-year journey of turning a disassembled $10,000 project into a meticulously crafted restomod that combines iconic muscle car style with modern performance and reliability.Coyote Swapped 1970 Mach 1Steve’s project started with a clear vision, as he explained that the ’69 and ’70 Mustangs were the nicest body style they ever had. But turning the barn find into his dream car was a long road. He noted the difference between TV builds and reality, saying, “Well, this is five years from the start.”

A significant part of that journey was the engine swap. While many believe a modern engine swap is simple, Steve quickly learned otherwise. He said, “Well, naturally, everybody says: you just dropped the Coyote in and it’s plug-and-play.” In reality, fitting the wide second-generation Coyote V8 required a completely new front end and inner fenders.

The attention to detail extends to every corner of this Coyote-swapped 1970 Mach 1. The exterior features a hand-built rear panel, body-colored Kindig-it door handles, and massive 335-series rear tires on Magnum 500-style wheels. HRH host, Austin Collins, couldn’t contain his excitement for the classic rollers, stating, “Magnum 500s. My favorite wheel ever made.” The interior is just as impressive, with a full TMI setup, Dakota Digital gauges, and clever power window switches disguised as vintage window cranks.

The final result is a perfect blend of old and new. The modern Coyote V8 and TREMEC six-speed manual offer a driving experience the original car could never match.

Steve summed up the benefit perfectly, saying, “You know, I’ve got a reliable motor, gets about 18 miles per gallon of gas, and I get home before the ice cream’s melted.”

Steve also described the car’s unique character after a test drive, saying, “Instead of a T-shirt and sneakers, you can almost go out and drive this in a tuxedo.” It’s a fitting description for a Coyote-swapped 1970 Mach 1 that is equal parts raw muscle and refined classic.

More Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996
Dakota Digital Inc.
http://www.dakotadigital.com
800-593-4160

Loading