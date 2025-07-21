Stock, Supercharged, And Turbocharged Ford GT Supercars Compared

By Evander Espolong July 21, 2025

The first-generation Ford GT is a modern classic, but how does its stock performance hold up today? And how far can it be pushed Andrew of Boden Autohaus, which upgrades and sells high-end performance vehicles, set out to answer that by driving three different examples back-to-back: a completely stock Ford GT, a supercharged version, and a twin-turbo GTX1.Andrew of Boden Autohaus Ford GT

The first one was a pristine, low-mileage 2005 Ford GT. Andrew from Boden Autohaus took the car out to establish a baseline. He found the stock 550-horsepower V8 was smooth and its power delivery manageable.

However, he also felt it lacked excitement when compared with modern performance cars. “It’s a controllable amount of power,” Andrew noted after his drive. “It’s a little boring driving experience compared to the other cars that we do get, but it’s OK. Definitely leaves a lot to be desired.”

Supercharged vs. Turbocharged

Next was the first modified Ford GT, a black car with a host of popular upgrades. The team replaced the factory supercharger with a Whipple Superchargers unit that pushed the car to 740 rear-wheel horsepower.

The car also received modern KW suspension with a hydraulic lift system, Brembo brakes, and HRE wheels. The difference was immediate, with a much better sound and a significant power increase. “The power is great,” Andrew explained. “But since it’s a supercharger, not a twin-turbo, it’s linear.”

The final modified Ford GT was the most extreme: a rare, 1,200-horsepower, twin-turbo Ford GTX1. The GTX1 is a limited-production convertible version of the GT, and this one was fitted with a Heffner Performance twin-turbo kit. The car was explosive and visceral, completely changing the driving dynamic. “Supercharger sounds great. Don’t get me wrong. The twin turbo blows it out of the water,” Andrew proclaimed. The power was so immense that it required a boost-by-gear system to maintain traction.

After driving all three, Andrew’s verdict was decisive. While the supercharged car was a massive improvement, the raw power and sound of the ultimate build were unmatched. “For me, I think it’s pretty obvious the GTX1 takes the cake by a mile,” he concluded.

The comparison showed how modifications can transform the Ford GT from a quiet classic into a true supercar, with each level offering a distinctly different and more thrilling driving experience.

