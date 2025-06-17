This First-Gen SVT Lightning Is A Coyote-Swapped Street Monster

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 17, 2025

 

While many car enthusiasts remember the curvy second-generation Ford Lightning, the first-gen, square-body Lightnings from the ’90s are classics. YouTuber David Patterson, a.k.a. ThatDudeinBlue, recently drove a first-gen Lightning that looks like a clean, silver pick-up on the outside, but hides a thoroughly modern and powerful secret under its cowl hood.

Coyote Swapped Ford F150 Side view

Hiding under that hood is a Gen 2 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 from a Mustang that took the place of the factory pushrod 5.8-liter engine. As if that weren’t enough, a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger sits atop it.

“You’re making over 600 wheel in this thing and it’s not even breaking a sweat,” Patterson said. 

Coyote Swapped Ford F150

The owner paired this potent engine with a 6R80 six-speed automatic, which Patterson called a “bulletproof, proven simple transmission” that is well-suited for drag racing and handling the Coyote’s power. 

Besides its performance upgrades, the truck’s well-preserved condition immediately impressed David. He noted that even for a ’90s Ford, the interior survived surprisingly well. Its driving experience, however, is anything but tame. With its short wheelbase and immense power, the truck struggles for traction on its street tires.

Coyote Swapped Ford F150 Rear View

“Spinning all the way up the ramp dude…” David exclaimed after a rip. “That’s how gnarly this thing is.” He admitted that the raw power means the “truck is not for the weak. That’s for sure,” and that it could definitely “scare a lot of people.”

Interestingly, he also observed that there’s “not a ton of supercharger whine,” which makes the truck feel more like a fast naturally aspirated vehicle. Likewise, the exhaust arrangement also gives it the sound of a classic V8 truck, adding to its sleeper appeal. 

In all, the supercharged Coyote and 10-speed powertrain sounds like a winning combo in the first-gen Lightning.

David of ThatDudeinBlue driving the Coyote Swapped Ford F150

