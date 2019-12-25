2020 Roush F-150 Off-Road Truck Configurator Is Now Live

It’s the holiday season, and one thing we really enjoy doing at the end of the year is firing up our trusty laptop and visiting all of our favorite Blue Oval websites.

The goal here is to see what new and exciting products are getting ready to drop for the new model year. And nowadays, these websites are more accessible than ever to build and price your next project vehicle without ever having to set foot in the dealership.

This month, the team at Roush Performance announced that its 2020 Roush F-150 configurator is now live. And if you take a moment to check out all the standard and available options for this new model year vehicle, you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal for an off-road vehicle that can be decked out straight from the factory.

“The 2020 Roush F-150 is the perfect dual-purpose pickup,” said Jack Roush Jr. “Our team worked hard to strike the perfect balance between off-road style and performance, and we have accomplished that with the 2020 F-150.”

2020 Roush F-150 Off-Road Core Components Roush/Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System

General Grabber ATX All-Terrain 33-inch Tires

Roush 20-inch Black Wheels

Roush Grille with Signature Lighting

Front Bumper Cover with Adaptive Cruise Compatibility

Fender Flares with Accent Lighting (Black)

Roush “R” Hitch Cover

Roush Fender Badge

Roush “R” Puddle Lamps

Roush Molded Floor Liners (front and rear) by WeatherTech

Roush Serialized Console Badge

Roush Gauge Overlay

USA Flag Graphic

“Jack Roush USA” Signature Graphic

Hood Graphic With Accent Stripe

Windshield Banner

Tailgate Blackout Graphic

Locking Lug Nuts

We spent some quality time on the Roush F-150 Vehicle Configurator this week and found it extremely easy to further customize an F-150 to match our build style. New options like the addition of the Roush chase rack or retractable aluminum bed cover were high on our list, and while we passed on the available Premium leather upgrade, adding the popular Roush dual-tip active exhaust was a no-brainer.

The 2020 Roush F-150 starts at $13,750 above the price of the base vehicle (XLT or Lariat trim) and comes standard with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. For more information on the 2020 Roush F-150, you can click on the official vehicle configurator here.