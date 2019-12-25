2020 Roush F-150 Off-Road Truck Configurator Is Now Live

By Kevin McIntosh December 25, 2019

It’s the holiday season, and one thing we really enjoy doing at the end of the year is firing up our trusty laptop and visiting all of our favorite Blue Oval websites.

The goal here is to see what new and exciting products are getting ready to drop for the new model year. And nowadays, these websites are more accessible than ever to build and price your next project vehicle without ever having to set foot in the dealership.

This month, the team at Roush Performance announced that its 2020 Roush F-150 configurator is now live. And if you take a moment to check out all the standard and available options for this new model year vehicle, you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal for an off-road vehicle that can be decked out straight from the factory.

“The 2020 Roush F-150 is the perfect dual-purpose pickup,” said Jack Roush Jr. “Our team worked hard to strike the perfect balance between off-road style and performance, and we have accomplished that with the 2020 F-150.”

2020 Roush F-150 Off-Road Core Components

  • Roush/Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System
  • General Grabber ATX All-Terrain 33-inch Tires
  • Roush 20-inch Black Wheels
  • Roush Grille with Signature Lighting
  • Front Bumper Cover with Adaptive Cruise Compatibility
  • Fender Flares with Accent Lighting (Black)
  • Roush “R” Hitch Cover
  • Roush Fender Badge
  • Roush “R” Puddle Lamps
  • Roush Molded Floor Liners (front and rear) by WeatherTech
  • Roush Serialized Console Badge
  • Roush Gauge Overlay
  • USA Flag Graphic
  • “Jack Roush USA” Signature Graphic
  • Hood Graphic With Accent Stripe
  • Windshield Banner
  • Tailgate Blackout Graphic
  • Locking Lug Nuts

For the 2020 model year, the F-150 comes standard with an aggressive Roush/Fox 2.0 suspension system and new 20-inch Satin Black wheels that feature a split six-spoke with a stepped lip, wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber A/TX LT305/55R20 all-terrain tires. Photo Credit: Roush Performance

We spent some quality time on the Roush F-150 Vehicle Configurator this week and found it extremely easy to further customize an F-150 to match our build style. New options like the addition of the Roush chase rack or retractable aluminum bed cover were high on our list, and while we passed on the available Premium leather upgrade, adding the popular Roush dual-tip active exhaust was a no-brainer.

The 2020 Roush F-150 starts at $13,750 above the price of the base vehicle (XLT or Lariat trim) and comes standard with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. For more information on the 2020 Roush F-150, you can click on the official vehicle configurator here.

Article Sources

Power Automedia
https://www.powerautomedia.com
951-677-2626
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading