2023 SEMA Show: Holley Shows Easy Setup Sniper 2 EFI System

We have shared a lot of details about the new Sniper 2 EFI system from Holley since it debuted earlier this summer. We even saw one of our colleagues get hands-on with a Sniper 2 unit and give his old ride some new life. But still, I was intrigued to learn more and had the opportunity to do so while at the SEMA Show.

Chad Reynolds, Co-owner of BangShift.com and consultant with Holley, was on site and walked us through what makes the Sniper 2 new and improved and how simple and electronic fuel injection conversion can be. “This has a lot of new evolutionary and revolutionary changes,” Chad says. “This new unit is better equipped to handle or defeat electrical interference. The ECU is now on the side away from electronic devices like distributors, and alternators. We have dramatically improved the performance and ease of installation.”

Reynold continues “To simplify this as much as possible, we have set up a “step system”. Chad shows us how easy it really is. There are five easy steps from start to finish to complete a functional Sniper 2 EFI system. Step 1 is selecting the desired throttle body finish of black or shiny. For Step 2, you can select your preferred tuning interface. Step 3 is sorting out the fuel system needs. Step 4 involves the ignition system upgrade and vehicle requirements. To finish it off, Step 5 presents an optional PDM (Power Distribution Module) and other upgrades.

Of course, Holley has all of the necessary components to retrofit an electronic fuel injection conversion or build an all-new vehicle EFI system from scratch.

Holley Has It All

Speaking of those other goods, I spied around the booth to find more appealing products. The big dog ADS high-performance shocks were super attractive. I noted a Godzilla High-Mount Accessory Drive Kit, and I spent a few minutes perusing Holley’s truck and off-road product through the very large digital website display. There is always so much eye candy at the SEMA Show and the Holley booth did not disappoint.

