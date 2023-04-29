2023 Spring Carlisle Sets Bar For A Year Of Events

As Carlisle Events’ first show of the season, the 2023 Spring Carlisle event sets the stage for what to expect in the automotive hobby. Those who typically attend the event each year know how susceptible it can be to the unpredictable Pennsylvania springtime weather. Thankfully, this year’s event enjoyed Chamber of Commerce weather and enthusiasts came out in droves to enjoy the sun, fun, and excitement.

Carlisle’s Spring and Fall events are general-attendance happenings so any make and model of automobile is welcome. That was highlighted by the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) setting up its display front and center on the Carlisle fairground’s stage. The AACA set up a display highlighting some of the varied cars from the club, and to help promote club attendance for new members.

Of course, any mention of Spring Carlisle would be remiss if not including the swap meet and vendor areas that make up much of the 82-acre facility. The scope of new and used parts, rare components, and vendors on-site make the age-old statement, “I found it at Carlisle!” a good possibility. For those looking to snag a new project or completed vehicle, there were plenty of opportunities in the Car Corral and throughout the fairgrounds.

Just outside of the fairgrounds gate, the two-day classic and collector car auction presented by Carlisle Auctions was underway on Thursday and Friday. Overall, the auction rang up $6 million in sales (including fees) thanks to its 68% sell-through rate. One of the bell-ringers for the auction was the sale of the 1953 Corvette serial #100. The selling price for the first-year Corvette set the bar as the highest-ever, top-dollar sale for the auction house with a final bid of $324,000! “We were honored to sell #100,” said Director of Auction Operations, Tony Cline. “It was the pinnacle of a fantastic Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction.”

The Top Five Sales for the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction totaled nearly $640,440. The 1953 Corvette took top honors but the other four included a variety of classic and muscle cars including:

1953 Corvette $324,000 1962 Ford Galaxy $89,100 1960 Cadillac Series 62 $84,240 1956 Ford Sunliner $72,900 1967 Plymouth GTX $70,200

Carlisle Events and the Carlisle Collector Car Auctions produce over a dozen automotive events throughout the year and the team is hard at it planning out the next events. A complete listing of each event can be found on the Carlisle Events website. Looking forward, the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction will be held on September 28-29 and runs in conjunction with the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Swap Meet and Corral being held on September 27 through October 1.

