2025 Carroll Shelby Tribute: Triple 60th Anniversaries

Southern California’s tribute to a true automotive legend returns this weekend, bigger and more significant than ever. After a one-year hiatus, The 2025 Carroll Shelby Tribute and Car Show roars back into Irvine this Saturday, May 17, set to celebrate a remarkable trio of 60th anniversaries central to the Shelby legacy, all while supporting the California Fire Foundation.

This year’s free-to-spectators event marks six decades since the introduction of the iconic Shelby GT350, the arrival of the fearsome Shelby 427 Cobra, and Shelby American Racing’s historic FIA World Sports Car Championship victory. These milestones defined an era of American performance, largely shaped by Carroll Shelby, who built his famed cars in Southern California during the 1960s.

The tribute event, which began in 2013 following Shelby’s death in May 2012, honors his enduring impact. Organizers expect hundreds of high-performance Ford and Shelby vehicles to flood Whatney Street in Irvine for the show, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The day promises a feast for enthusiasts, with the renowned Segerstrom Shelby Event Center museum opening its doors to showcase its impressive collection of Shelby vehicles and memorabilia.

Nearby, Hillbank Motorsports/Superformance/Shelby Legendary Cars will also welcome visitors to its facility. Team Shelby Pacific Coast Region joins these entities in hosting the tribute.

Shelby American plans a strong presence, displaying its latest vehicles, including the 2025 Shelby GT350 and the tire-shredding 830 horsepower Shelby Super Snake, alongside its lineup of high-performance trucks.

Several key figures from the Shelby world will attend, including Carroll Shelby’s grandson Aaron Shelby, Shelby American President Gary Patterson, and Vice President Vince LaViolette.

They join Shayna Stander of Hillbank Motorsports and Ted and Rae Segerstrom for presentations, an autograph session, and awards. Food trucks will also be on site. All profits from the 2025 Carroll Shelby Tribute will benefit the California Fire Foundation, providing assistance to those affected by recent devastating fires in Southern California.

This Saturday’s gathering offers a unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in Shelby’s heritage, meet key personalities, and support a cause, all while celebrating the powerful legacy of an American automotive icon.