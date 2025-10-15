AFR Upgrades Its Camshafts To Premium 8620 Billet Steel Cores

Air Flow Research has built its reputation on engineering products that make a measurable difference, and its latest move is no exception. The company has announced that all AFR camshafts will now be machined from premium 8620 billet steel, with no added cost to customers. This is neither a cosmetic change nor a marketing play, but a material decision (pun intended) grounded in metallurgy that addresses the way camshafts flex and wear in high-stress environments.

Camshafts are among the hardest-working parts in any performance engine. Each lobe is repeatedly battered by valvetrain loads, heat, and friction at thousands of cycles per minute. For years, many aftermarket cams have been made from common billet materials that do the job, but AFR saw an opportunity to strengthen the foundation. That’s where 8620 comes in. Belonging to the nickel-chromium-molybdenum family of steels, 8620 has a special case-hardening property that lets engineers create an extremely hard outer shell while keeping the inner core tough and ductile. When carburized (the process of heating the component in a carbon-rich atmosphere, such as methane or a carbonaceous material to a high temperature, allowing carbon to diffuse into the surface), the surface takes on the kind of wear resistance that keeps lobes alive under roller lifters and stiff valve springs, while the softer interior can flex under shock loads without cracking.

This dual personality, hard on the outside, resilient inside, is exactly what a performance camshaft needs. It means longer life in high-RPM engines, greater resistance to galling and deformation, and the confidence to lean on the valve train with power adders like nitrous oxide or boost, or in high-compression naturally aspirated applications, without worrying about the cam core becoming the weak link. Compared to through-hardened steels, which can be brittle, the strength of 8620 provides margin for error when the valvetrain is seeing its worst moments, ensuring maximum reliability. It’s also relatively straightforward to machine prior to heat treating, which helps AFR deliver precision-ground profiles without driving up cost.

For AFR customers, this change benefits consumers in two key places. First, standalone camshaft buyers now receive a part engineered for the most demanding conditions with zero price penalty. Second, every Top End Kit and Air Flow Performance Package that includes a cam now carries this built-in upgrade. The idea from AFR’s vantage point is simple: provide more reliability, with less compromise, and no hidden upcharge. That aligns with AFR’s broader mission to pair cylinder heads, valvetrain, and cams into comprehensive packages tested together on the dyno, ensuring compatibility and real horsepower gains.

The move to 8620 steel reflects AFR’s ongoing philosophy of continuous improvement and value-add of its products. They’re providing components that will survive in the real world, where heat, pressure, and RPM test everything to their limits. With this material change, AFR camshafts now provide an even stronger centerpiece for anyone building serious street or race engines.