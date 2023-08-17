ARP Offers Solutions For Securing Headers

In the heart of every racer and dedicated car enthusiast, the pursuit of peak performance is matched only by the need for uncompromised integrity in their machines. Acknowledging this shared passion, renowned fastener manufacturer ARP has unveiled a range of solutions that cater to the exacting demands of securing headers and averting exhaust leaks.

ARP’s ingenuity shines through a comprehensive selection of application-specific kits tailored to the most common engines in use. For those that defy categorization ARP has also crafted “universal” kits, ensuring comprehensive coverage for securing headers across a wide range of vehicles and engines. At the forefront of ARP’s offerings are its stud kits, preferred by many for their precision-engineered “nut starter” noses. These stud kits enable the positioning of gaskets and the easy guidance of header flanges into position.

Manufactured from polished stainless steel or black-oxide-finished 8740 chromoly steel, these fasteners boast an impressive nominal rating of 180,000 psi. This strength, a staggering 20 percent greater than Grade 8 fasteners, sets the bar for reliability in the heat of competition. Options of hex or 12-point bolt heads or nuts, allow for agile maneuvering with a socket or wrench even in the tightest of spaces. To complement this, each kit is equipped with the necessary washers.

Additionally, ARP’s commitment to perfection doesn’t stop at functionality — it extends to track safety. Specially drilled “NASCAR” header bolts, designed to accommodate safety wiring, exemplifies ARP’s dedication to safety and precision. Polished stainless steel is not just the choice of racers either. Turning its attention to factory cast iron exhaust manifolds, ARP offers an array of stainless and black bolts, conveniently available in 5-packs in .250-inch increments, assuring a secure fit every time.

From concept to creation, every ARP fastener is meticulously manufactured within the walls of their California facilities, a testament to their unwavering dedication to quality and authenticity. For more information on ARP’s fastener solutions, visit www.ARP-bolts.com.