Carlisle Events Ticket Deal: $5 for Students and Youths!

Carlisle Events, a name synonymous with massive car shows and automotive flea markets, is making a move to attract the next generation of gearheads. Starting with the flagship Spring Carlisle event in April 2025, the company will offer a reduced ticket price for young adults and students.

For over a decade, kids 12 and under have enjoyed free admission to Carlisle’s events. Now, that commitment to fostering young enthusiasts has expanded. Attendees aged 13-22 will be able to enter for just $5 – a discount of more than 50% off the regular adult admission price in most instances.

The new pricing structure aims to make the Carlisle experience more accessible and affordable for teenagers and young adults who are developing an interest in the automotive hobby.

The discounted Carlisle events ticket will be available starting with Spring Carlisle, driven by Hemmings.com, which runs from April 23-27, 2025, at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. The $5 price point will then continue for all subsequent Carlisle Events shows.

It’s important to note that this special pricing is only available for in-person Carlisle events ticket purchases, and a valid student ID will be required.

This isn’t just a token gesture. Carlisle Events has a long history of family-friendly events, and this new pricing builds upon existing youth initiatives. These include kids’ goody bags, a “cash grab” event, the chance for kids to vote for a “Kids’ Choice” award, and a school bus program to facilitate field trips.

Furthermore, the Carlisle Youth Initiative program provides special access and experiences at select events, such as the Carlisle Ford Nationals and Corvettes at Carlisle, including meet-and-greets with industry figures, collection tours, and tech talks.

Carlisle Events, a family-owned and operated company since 1974, clearly recognizes the importance of engaging younger audiences to ensure the long-term health of the automotive hobby. By lowering the barrier to entry, they’re making it easier for the next generation to experience the sights, sounds, and community that define the Carlisle events.

With the 2025 automotive event season already underway, following the recent Auto Mania and Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction, the focus now shifts to the main events at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

Will this new pricing strategy bring a surge of young faces to the show fields? It’s a smart move that could pay dividends for both Carlisle Events and the future of the collector car world.