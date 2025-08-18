Chris Raschke Legacy Scholarship Created By SEMA

Following the tragic passing of Chris Raschke on August 3, 2025, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has stepped forward to commemorate the life and legacy of the famed ARP brand ambassador. SEMA has announced the establishment of the Chris Raschke Legacy Scholarship, a tribute to Raschke’s lifelong commitment to engine building, landspeed racing, and industry education. This scholarship will reside within the SEMA Scholarship Memorial Fund, offering support to students pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket and preserving Raschke’s passion by investing in future innovators.

Though Raschke is no longer with us, this initiative ensures his influence continues inspiring the next generation of builders, racers, and automotive professionals. It is a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much of his time and expertise to help others succeed, both on and off the track.

A Career Defined By Speed And Expertise

Chris Raschke, 60, was a beloved figure in the automotive racing community. His technical mastery and approachable personality made him a staple at major trade shows such as PRI and SEMA, as well as an invaluable mentor to many engine builders. At Bonneville Speed Week in Tooele County, Utah, he piloted the Speed Demon streamliner, reaching a top run of 459.734 mph in the previous year while targeting a groundbreaking 500-mph run in 2025. The community was shocked by his sudden passing during this pursuit, which marked the end of an era for both ARP and the racing world.

Raschke’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance reflected his larger-than-life personality. Whether sharing technical advice, telling stories, or representing ARP with unmatched enthusiasm, he left a lasting impression everywhere he went.

Scholarship Details And Invitation To Contribute

The Chris Raschke Legacy Scholarship aligns with SEMA’s broader mission to nurture talent within the aftermarket industry. Through this fund, students who share Raschke’s drive, creativity, and technical curiosity will receive financial support to pursue careers in the automotive aftermarket. Industry members and supporters are encouraged to contribute to the scholarship fund to ensure it not only launches but also continues to grow in the years ahead. By investing in these future professionals, the scholarship will help keep Raschke’s passion for innovation alive for decades to come.

Looking Ahead: A Memorial And A Future

SEMA’s initiative comes as Raschke’s celebration of life is planned for August 23, 2025, offering the community a moment to remember both the man and the mark he made. Meanwhile, forward-looking students should note that applications for the 2026 SEMA Scholarship Program will officially open on January 1, 2026, marking a new chapter of opportunity inspired by Raschke’s legacy.