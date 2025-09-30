Common Sniper 2 Installation Mistakes You Need To Avoid

Holley’s original Sniper EFI system brought EFI to the masses and made it easy to integrate modern technology into any vehicle. The Sniper 2 EFI system was built on the foundation laid by the original Sniper by adding even more features. While the Sniper 2 is easy to install, there are some common mistakes that can be made when you’re installing one of these systems.

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when installing a Sniper 2 is not looking at the directions. You’d be surprised how many problems can be avoided if you just take a look at the instructions provided by Holley as you work through the Sniper 2 installation. This simple step can save you a lot of headaches later when you’re trying to set up a Sniper 2 system.

The wiring for a Sniper 2 system is simple, but there are some basic things you have to do to make sure the system functions correctly. Not running your power and ground directly to the battery is a surefire way to risk issues with your Sniper 2 system. You also want to follow good wiring protocols while routing the wires for all of the components of the Sniper 2.

A Sniper 2 can’t function properly if you don’t put the O2 sensors in the correct location. When you don’t place the O2 sensors six to eight inches after the header merge, the Sniper 2 will get false readings that will negatively impact how the vehicle runs. You also want to make sure the O2 sensor is mounted at a high 45-degree angle on the exhaust pipe.

These are just a few basic mistakes you’ll want to avoid when installing a Sniper 2 system. Make sure you check out this great video from Holley to see what other issues you can avoid as you install a Sniper 2.