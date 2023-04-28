Cool It: Tips For Selecting The Right Cooling Fan For Your Ride

Most of us dump piles of cash and invest numerous hours into our builds so we can drive the wheels off them when they’re complete. If you plan on logging a lot of miles with your project build, all of the vehicle’s systems need to be in tip-top shape, especially the cooling system. A properly designed cooling system with the right fans is worth its weight in gold when you’re cruising around on a hot day.

A fan and radiator might be designed to fit within the confines of your engine bay, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be right for your specific application. It’s easy to get in trouble and underbuild your cooling system, this will bite you at the most in opportune times.

Jim Kahl from Maradyne High Performance Fans talks about some of the common mistakes people make when selecting parts for their cooling system.

“Accurately measuring the radiator “core” surface and selecting a fan that provides adequate coverage is integral. The more of the core area that can be covered the better. Maradyne strongly recommends that at least 65% of the core area be covered by the fan to achieve adequate cooling. In some instances, your vehicle may require two cooling fans to achieve adequate coverage. Shrouded fans should be used if space allows. Shrouded fans provide proper vectoring of air velocity through the radiator and improves engine cooling.”

The style of blades a cooling fan uses is also important according to Kahl. A straight blade will move a larger volume of air versus a curved blade, the trade-off is the straight blade generates more noise. Maradyne actually produces a fan blade that moves plenty of air and is quiet, but we will talk about that more later.

Kahle has some recommendations you need to keep in mind when its time to select a cooling fan for your vehicle.

“You need to decide whether you want a pusher fan that sits in front of the radiator or a puller fan that sits behind it. A pusher fan can obstruct ram airflow while the vehicle is in motion. If space permits, Marydyne always recommends using a puller fan that won’t block ram airflow. You need to determine the ideal amount of airflow required to meet your cooling capacity. A typical small-block engine needs 2,800 to 3,000 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow, while a big-block engine typically requires 4,500 CFM. Third, you can choose between single and dual electric fan setups depending on your vehicle’s needs. Finally, decide between a shrouded fan or a non-shrouded fan.”

We mentioned earlier that Maradyne had a fan blade design that would move plenty of air without making a lot of unwanted noise. The Maradyne Jetstreme Platinum Supreme electric fan is designed to provide high-volume (CFM) airflow using a puller-style configuration.

“The sickle-blade design delivers quiet and smooth operation. The fan features a rubber-shielded shroud that provides vibration resistance and eliminates vibration contact with the radiator. Airflow to the engine is increased by channeling air directly onto the engine via the shroud. Additionally, The Jetstreme Platinum Supreme is built with a concentric ring at the outside end of the blade that creates a tight gap between the blade and the shroud, which maintains blade shape and improves fan performance and efficiency. These features help to keep classic cars cool during extended drives,” Kahle explains.

Now you’re armed with all the information you need to select the right fan for your cooling system You can learn more about the Maradyne Jetstreme Platinum Supreme electric fan right here.