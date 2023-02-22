Cool Your Engine With Proform’s 1-2-3 Series Radiator Systems

If you plan on driving your vehicle a lot or plan on pushing it to its limits, a solid cooling system is a must-have item. A well-designed cooling system needs to match the right radiator to the best shroud and fans for your application. Proform has simplified this process with its 1-2-3 Series Radiator Systems.

The 1-2-3 Series Radiator Systems concept is very easy to understand and eliminates all the guesswork out of selecting the right cooling system parts. The first stage of the system selecting the radiator that fits your vehicle and will cover your cooling needs. Next, you choose the suggested fan shroud from Proform that’s the exact fit for your radiator. Finally, you pick out a fan and controller that Proform offers that’s a direct fit for the shroud and radiator.

The radiators that Proform offers as a part of the 1-2-3 Series Radiator Systems are capable of cooling just about any engine. These aluminum radiators are fully tig-welded, have a thread-in adjustable thermostat included, and have a high-capacity overflow tube with a built-in filler neck. The aluminum shrouds are available in a single, or dual-fan design, and include all the mounting hardware. The fans are available in 12”, 14”, and 16” sizes. For fan control, you can use Proform’s 150–240-degree controller, or the digital variable speed fan controller for the fan.

Proform has made the process of building your 1-2-3 Series Radiator System super easy. You can head over to the Proform website right here and start selecting cooling system parts for your build.