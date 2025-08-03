CT Performance Machine Builds A Monstrous Small-Block Ford

You don’t need big cubic inches to make massive amounts of horsepower. CT Performance Machine created a 1,900-horsepower monster using a small-block Ford-based engine for a no prep Mustang. This Blue Oval beast absolutely rips and is made of a brutally simple combination of parts.

Carmen Trischitta, owner of CT Performance Machine, worked with his customer to create a robust engine that could pump out plenty of power and still be very reliable. It required the use of parts that would all work well together, and have the ability to make the level of horsepower the customer was looking for. You can’t just throw an engine like this together and expect it to put up big dyno numbers, let alone survive in a racing environment.

The foundation of the build is a World Products Man O’ War Block. World Products designed this block for applications like this, where you’re making the kind of horsepower that would shatter an OEM block. The block is made of better material, and has been strengthened in all the right places.

“It was important to go with an aftermarket block that would provide a solid starting point. We knew this engine was going to be abused, see a lot of boost, and run on methanol, so strength was important. Knowing the engine had a solid foundation made it easier to put it together for this application,” Trischitta says.

The rotating assembly features a Bryant crankshaft, Oliver rods, and Wiseco pistons. The Jesel belt drive spins the COMP Cams camshaft, and the rest of the valve train features T&D rocker arms, and Bam lifters. A set of Brodix 15-degree cylinder heads from Kuntz and Company Racing Engines and modified Holley High Ram intake bring air into the engine. The engine receives boost from a Forced Inductions 98mm turbo.

“When you’re building an engine like this, you really have to use the right parts. Everything needs to be as strong as possible and very dependable. This customer was great to work with and listened to my advice when it came to picking parts to reach their goals. In the end, this turned out to be one nasty small-block,” Trischitta states.

It’s easy to make a small-block sing a beautiful, boosted tune when you use the right parts. This build demonstrates why it’s a good idea to not only listen to your engine builder but also make sure you’re selecting the best components for your specific application.