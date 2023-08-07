Dakota Digital Releases A Pair Of Highly Advanced Control Modules

Your project vehicle probably has a lot of different systems, gauges, and electronics that are wired into it and talking to each other. Thankfully, Dakota Digital has developed numerous products that have simplified integrating anything electronic that can be found in a vehicle. The new BIM-RGB Accessory Module and BIM-01-2-FTCH module will make finishing your build easier.

The BIM-RGB Accessory Module is engineered to work seamlessly with both standalone LED setups and Dakota Digital gauge systems. When combined with Dakota Digital’s gauge systems, you gain the unique advantage of synchronizing your interior lighting with the color scheme of your gauges, elevating your driving experience to a whole new level.

The BIM-RGB is optimized to handle 12VDC RGB LEDs with a common anode configuration, ensuring reliable and efficient performance. The module can be easily synced to complement the color schemes of other Dakota Digital gauge systems, enabling you to maintain a consistent and harmonious look throughout your vehicle. The BIM-RGB can function as a standalone RGB LED controller, allowing you to implement unique lighting setups based on your preferences. These are just a few features the BIM-RGB Accessory Module brings to the table.

The BIM-01-2-FTCH is designed to support FiTech LS, TBI, and TCU applications. This cutting-edge module has been specifically designed to seamlessly read crucial engine information from the latest FiTech EFI kits. The BIM-01-2-FTCH module is a crucial link between the EFI system and the vehicle’s data network. By securely connecting to the FiTech EFI units, this module serves as a bridge to extract essential engine data, providing drivers with real-time insights into their engine’s performance.

To ensure hassle-free integration, the BIM-01-2-FTCH module comes equipped with a supplied 2.5mm Y harness. This harness allows for a seamless connection with the FiTech EFI units while still preserving the functionality of the handheld controller. This means that drivers can continue to access and utilize their handheld controllers to manage and fine-tune their EFI systems without any disruptions.

You can learn more about the BIM-RGB Accessory Module and BIM-01-2-FTCH module right here on the Dakota Digital website.