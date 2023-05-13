Sound and heat control expert, Design Engineering Inc., (DEI) is now the official heat-and-sound control sponsor of the Triple Crown of Rodding, a new, premier event for hot rods and trucks, held at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon Tennessee on September 8-9, 2023.

“The Triple Crown of Rodding is going to be a one-of-a-kind event,” said Steve Garrett, Creative Director, DEI. “It will take you back to the days when car shows were really big events. That’s why we just had to be involved. With the star power of the best builders, the very best of the best vehicles in the country, and all of the DEI customers showcasing our products in their builds in one location, we just had to be a part of it. This is going to be a good one for years to come.”

The Triple Crown of Rodding will feature over 40 state-of-the-art trophies with competition guaranteed to elevate the winners into an elite status of car builds. There will also be noted “Triple Crown Winners” chosen for Best Street Rod, Best Street Machine, Best Street Cruiser, Best Truck (up to 1972), Best Truck (‘73-’87), and Best Truck (’88-’98). The Grand Prize will be awarded to one lucky registered participant in the form of a Bobby Alloway-massaged 2023 Chevrolet Pickup that has been hot-rodded by the famed Alloway’s Rod Shop. All registered participants are in the running for this one-off truck with the winner’s name drawn during the event.

Attending a national event such as the Triple Crown of Rodding gives you the opportunity to check out some of the latest products such as those sound and heat control offerings from DEI. Also, during the event, attendees will be able to ogle all of the creative and ingenious builds brought out to the event. During your time on the show field, you can meet celebrity builders such as Phil and Jeremy Gerber (Roadster Shop), Jonathan Goolsby (Goolsby Customs), Jesse Greening (Greening Auto Company), Alan Johnson (Johnson’s Hot Rods), and many more top-line builders and celebrities.

Mark your calendars and plan on attending the Triple Crown of Rodding this September. It’ll be a great time to show off your ride and pick up some parts, information, or ideas to improve or complete your current project. Check out the Triple Crown of Rodding website for more info and to register for the event and head over to DEI’s website to get those products that will make your ride more enjoyable and cooler in more ways than one!