Edelbrock Power Packages Make Building An Engine Easier

It’s easier than ever to make horsepower when building an engine, but it’s also easy to buy the wrong parts. Edelbrock’s Power Packages eliminate the guesswork of buying the right top end for your build. These packages come with the right parts and can make some serious horsepower.

The Edelbrock Power Packages cover its E-Street, Performer, Performer RPM, and Victor series of cylinder heads. Edelbrock also offers these kits with single-quad and dual-quad intakes that come with carburetors but don’t come with cylinder heads.

What makes the Power Packages that include cylinder heads so great is the fact they come with matched parts that will work together. That means, you’re not trying to find a camshaft that will play nice with the cylinder heads, plus, you’re getting an intake that will work with all the included parts. Some of these packages even come with gaskets, valvetrain components, and other parts that simplify the installation process. The single and dual-quad kits come with an intake manifold, carburetor(s), and additional parts too.

The cool thing about these Power Packages that Edelbrock offers is the sheer number of options that are available. You can score a package that will help your combination reach a horsepower target. These kits are also offered for numerous engines as well, so chances are there’s a Power Package for you.

If you’re trying to finish up an engine build and need to select a top end make sure you check out the Power Packages from Edelbrock. You can learn more about these packages right here on Edelbrock’s website.