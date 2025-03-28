Engine Pro’s Website Update Makes Finding A Machine Shop Simple

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner March 27, 2025

What do you do when your favorite machine shop closes when the owner decides to retire? It used to be a challenge to find a trusted shop, but Engine Pro has made it much easier. You can now use the Engine Pro website’s Find-A-Shop feature to locate a shop, and shops can join the Find-A-Shop database through the Submit-A-Shop function.

“Our goal with these new features is to strengthen the connection between customers and engine professionals,” said Donnie Hurt, Marketing Manager at Engine Pro. “By making it easier for shops to be discovered and for customers to find trusted experts, we’re helping to build a stronger, more connected engine community.”

Through the Submit-A-Shop feature, engine builders along with machine shops can now list their businesses on the Engine Pro website. This will provide potential customers with all of the key business details of these shops and expose the shops to a broader audience. The Find-A-Shop feature functions as an engine builder and machine shop search engine. Users are able to search the Engine Pro database by the services a shop provides and its location.

“The new Submit-A-Shop and Find-A-Shop features on EnginePro.com make it easier for customers to connect with trusted engine professionals for their projects. Submit-A-Shop allows engine builders and machine shops to showcase their services, increasing their visibility to potential customers. Meanwhile, Find-A-Shop helps users quickly locate nearby experts based on location and specialty, ensuring they get the right parts and services for their engine needs,” Hurt explains.

You can check out these new features right here on the Engine Pro website.

