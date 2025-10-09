An Impressive Collection Of Performance Fords Is Up For Auction

Later this month, Ford enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to bid on a collection of incredible Ford and Mercury muscle cars, plus incredible, vintage neon signs, advertising, and automobilia as Richmond Auctions presents the Tony Townley Collection.

Hundreds of cars, signs, and amazing items will cross the block in this one-in-a-lifetime auction that features rare and unique American muscle, including your favorite Mustangs, Fairlanes, Torinos, and even Brand X machines as well.

Recently, we took a trip to the Bogart, Georgia, location, where four beautiful barns are filled with eye candy, starting at the turn of the century and rolling right up to modern times.

“Richmond Auctions is proud to present the Tony Townley Collection featuring over 100 cars and 400 pieces of advertising history,” Mike McCandless, of Richmond Auctions, said. He invited us to the facility, and we jumped at the chance. American muscle is the main theme, but the collection is a true representation of Americana.

Every big collection has “star” cars, but this was next level; the Townley collection has hard-hitting iron in every make. Ford lovers will be drawn to no less than eight to 10 rock-star cars, such as a trio of 1970 Mustangs that includes a fresh-resto Grabber Blue Boss 429, a 428 CJ Mach 1, and a yellow Boss 302 (all with four-speed manual transmissions).

Star Cars

Tucked away next to those Mustangs was an ultra-rare 2,000-mile 1970 ½ Falcon in Calypso Coral. Not just any Falcon, this one packs the punch of a 375-horsepower 429 Super Cobra Jet with a Shaker hood, it’s backed by a four-speed, and it has the Drag Pack option, which means there are 4.30 gears in the 9-inch. There’s also a bench seat and a radio delete for lighter weight. Talk about a drag-racer special!

Of course, there are other Fords, such as a Richard Petty edition Torino, a Highland Green Fairlane, and a 1963 ½ 427 Lightweight Galaxie. And, lest we not forget the 1970 Shelby GT500 SCJ, Drag Pack convertible four-speed, and the 1965 Shelby GT350 with steel wheels and no stripes?

While the cars appeared to be the stars, we couldn’t help noticing the neon signs that filled the rooms. Ford and Mercury fans will be in heaven with the variety of pieces. McCandless educated us on the value of these pieces, which was shocking. He noted that the 8-foot-high, double-sided Ford “Jubilee” sign could ring upwards of $150,000. Even some smaller hard-to-find signs could sell for $30,000 or more. And we thought collecting rare muscle was expensive!

If you have an interest in bidding or you just want to learn more about this collection, you can visit the Richmond Auctions website or head to Bogart, Georgia, and see the collection for yourself. The auction is open to the public with a small fee, or you can register to bid on any of the items that cross the block from October 24-25.