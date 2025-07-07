Mustang Week Texas 2026: Back And Bigger Than Ever

Mustang Week Texas is returning to Galveston in 2026 after a wildly successful showing in 2025 that left few doubting the Lone Star State’s appetite for Blue Oval horsepower. If you missed the inaugural Texas edition, now is your chance to experience the action. Mark your calendar now for April 14-18, 2026. Mustang Week will once again bring thousands of Mustangs and fans together for an event that blends racing, a huge car show, and the kind of great times that define Mustang culture.

In 2025, more than 2,000 Mustangs and 18,000 spectators packed Moody Gardens, transforming Galveston into a celebration of Ford’s most iconic nameplate. The range of cars was awesome. From patina’d Foxes to full-on S650 builds, with enthusiasts happy to talk shop with anyone who shared the passion. This was more than a big car show. Mustang Week Texas participants put their cars to the test on the drag strip, road course, burnout pits, and enjoyed a range of family friendly attractions like fireworks and even a monster truck exhibition.

For 2026, Mustang Week Texas is keeping what worked and dialing it up another notch. The event will again kick off Tuesday night with a welcome party where Mustang owners can connect, share stories, and enjoy the first look at the week ahead. Wednesday is set aside for a Track Day at MSR Houston, giving drivers the chance to see what their Mustangs can do on an autocross and road course. Thursday shifts gears to the Drag Day, where participants can test and tune, grudge, or simply run for bragging rights.

The heart of Mustang Week Texas — the main car show and event — will take place Friday and Saturday at Moody Gardens. Expect hundreds of show-quality Mustangs lined up alongside more than 60 vendor displays, drifting exhibitions, burnout pits, and music. With the Gulf Coast as a backdrop, the venue remains a perfect match for a festival that celebrates performance, style, and the people who love the Blue Oval.

A big takeaway from 2025 was the convenience of staying at the Moody resort. Moody Gardens will once again serve as the host hotel, and they’ve introduced an early bird discount of $15 off per room per night for bookings made before January 1. Rooms are expected to move fast, so those planning to attend should reserve accommodations early by clicking here to avoid being left out. Or call (409) 683-1299 and mention “Mustang Week” for your reservation and discount.

Few events capture the entire spirit of the Mustang world the way Mustang Week Texas does. It’s more than a car show — it’s a festival that brings together racers, fans, and owners of every generation Mustang to celebrate the car that’s been stirring American hearts for over 60 years. Whether you want to test your skills on the track, put your Mustang on display, or just spend a few awesome vacation days among other Mustang enthusiasts, Mustang Week Texas is the place to be April 14-18, 2026.

For 2026, all signs point to a bigger, better, and even more memorable gathering in Texas. Don’t miss the chance to be part of it — save the dates, line up your hotel room, and get ready for one of the best Mustang experiences you’ll ever have.