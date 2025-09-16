Shred Tires And Take Home Big Cash At Mustang Week Texas 2026

By Steve Turner September 16, 2025

Mustang Week Texas 2026 is rolling back into Galveston from April 14-18, 2026, and while the entire week will be packed with cruising, shows, drifting, and fun in the sun, there is extra excitement about smoke, noise, and serious money. The burnout contests are bigger than ever, and this year the stakes are sky high.

Friday night sets the stage with the Open Burnout Contest. Any registered, insured Ford can enter. The format is a rolling burnout, and the winner takes home $1,000 cash plus a brand-new set of rear tires. That means you can decimate your current rubber without guilt, then drive away on fresh treads courtesy of Mustang Week Texas.

Mustang Week Texas returns to Galveston for 2026, and this year, the burnout contests bring bigger prizes and even bigger bragging rights.

Saturday, however, is where things get serious. The big show is the Mustangs vs. the World Pro Burnout Contest, a battle that’s equal parts pride and prize money. On the line is a massive $15,000 purse that includes $10,000 to the winner, $4,000 for second, and $1,000 for third.

With that much cash at stake, the competition won’t just be about who can make the most smoke. It’s about a smoke show worthy of Mustang legend. Expect big-power Blue Oval machines to throw down against anything else brave enough to show up. Fords have the home-field advantage, and you can bet Mustang loyalists will be ready to defend their turf against all challengers.

Friday night’s Open Street Class burnout contest at Mustang Week Texas 2026 gives any registered Ford a shot at $1,000 cash and a fresh set of rear tires.

This is the contest everyone will be talking about long after the smoke clears. The roar of the crowd, the haze of burning rubber, and (hopefully) the sight of a Blue Oval machine carrying the day over the competition. That’s what Mustang Week Texas is all about.

During Mustang Week Texas 2026, Saturday’s Fords vs. the World burnout contest puts $15,000 on the line in the most high-stakes burnout contest of the year, with $10,000 for first place, $4,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Do you think your Ford has what it takes to keep the crown where it belongs? Spots won’t last long, so sign up now right here and be part of the tire-slaying showdown.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
