Fill Up With TANKS Inc.’s New 1967-72 Ford Truck Fuel Tank

If you’re working on restoring a 1967-72 Ford truck, or want to upgrade the fuel system and need a new fuel tank TANKS Inc. has a solution for you. Tanks Inc. now offers a better-than-OEM fuel tank that mounts to the frame of your truck, and it can be configured for EFI or carbureted applications.

This new TANKS Inc. fuel tank is designed to be mounted under your truck’s bed using a set of flanges to secure it to the vehicle. The tank can be bolted to the bottom of the frame rails, or you can mount it on top of the frame rails, and it can be mounted in between the frame rails as well. These tanks are die-stamped from galvanized steel before they are powder-coated in an attractive shade of silver.

The tanks are set up for fuel injection right out of the gate with the correct internal baffling. You use one of TANKS Inc.’s GPA series fuel pumps with these tanks. These pumps are available from 109 to 450 liters per hour, so they can feed just about any engine plenty of fuel. If you want to use a carburetor, TANKS Inc. has a bolt-in pickup assembly that can accommodate for this too. The tank uses aftermarket five-bolt sending units that come in a variety of Ohm ranges. These sending units will work with the factory or aftermarket gauges.

These tanks have an 18-gallon fuel capacity. The tanks have a two-inch tall neck with an aluminum cap, or you can pick one up with a stub neck and fuel hose for your application. You can learn more about these new 1967-72 Ford truck fuel tanks right here on the TANKS Inc. website.