By Andy Bolig October 11, 2023

FiTech Fall Rebate program

This time of the year is noted for many things, the changing colors of the season, pumpkin spice everything, and the FiTech Fuel Injection Fall Rebate! Fitech’s Fall Rebate program begins October 10th and runs through November 30, 2023. Customers can save up to $275 in instant, direct rebates at their favorite FiTech dealers.

The Fitech Fall Rebate applies to the sale of FiTech Master Kits including the all-new FiTech Rebel LS Master Kit. The FiTech Fall Rebate cannot be combined with any other coupons or dealer discounts. The Master Kit’s retail price cannot be altered from its original listing price.

The FiTech Fall Rebate program is a great way to get that EFI upgrade for your ride. The program applies to FiTech Master Kits, such as the many single-four-barrel, dual-four-barrel, or even the new Rebel LS-based EFI kits!

If you’ve been on the fence about making the jump to EFI, this rebate program is an excellent reason to finally get off the fence and start enjoying all the benefits of a modern fuel injection upgrade to your vintage car or truck! For more information about the FiTech Fall Rebate program, contact your favorite FiTech dealer or contact FiTech’s dedicated support team at [email protected], or call 951-340-2624.

The rebate will be automatically added to the shopping cart for qualifying purchases and there is no limit on the quantity purchased, so the savings keep adding up like leaves on a lawn in Vermont! As mentioned, purchases must be made between October 10, 2023, and November 30, 2023. Don’t wait, because just like those colorful leaves, this deal won’t be around forever!

