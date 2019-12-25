Ford Track Attack Experience Free To 2020 Shelby GT500 Owners

By now you know that the 2020 Shelby GT500 brings mind-bending performance to the Mustang stable. It can make even mortal drivers feel like racers, but a car with 760 horsepower under your right foot demands respect. To ensure its owners can safely drive these cars to their fullest potential, Ford is offering all owners of the latest halo pony car a complimentary GT500 Track Attack Driving Experience.

“With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics,” Dave Pericak, Ford director of enterprise product line management, explained. “We’ve set a new standard among American performance cars with our most powerful street-legal V8 to date, plus the quickest-shifting transmission ever in a Mustang for all-out precision and speed. GT500 Track Attack is absolutely essential in helping owners understand how to get the most out of their cars. This promises to be an exciting experience — one that owners will never forget.”

Set to take place at the Ford Performance Racing School’s East Coast location, the latest GT500 Track Attack Experience will benefit from its new environs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. With training from the school’s professional instructors, owners will learn in the classroom, on the CMS road course, and on the nearby four-wide drag strip at zMAX Dragway.

“We are looking forward to the first season of GT500 Track Attack, especially as this will be among the first programs conducted at our new facility in Concord,” Dan McKeever, president, Ford Performance Racing School, added. “Shelby GT500 is an exceptional car and delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Our school is the perfect venue to demonstrate just what it can do, both on the track and on the strip. Our professional instructors can help anyone take their driving expertise to the next level, whether they are beginners or experienced drivers.”

The instructors will share tips on cornering, braking, and launching, while showing owners how to best utilize the car’s drive modes and launch-control feature.

The full GT500 Track Attack Driving Experience schedule is forthcoming, but owners will soon be able to sign up right here. Only the experience is included gratis, so owners will have to cover their own travel expenses. Having attended previous experiences for other Ford Performance machines, however, we can assure you these events are worth the trip. There will also be an optional second day of instruction in Mustang GTs equipped with Ford Performance suspensions and brakes — and you will definitely want to add that in if you have the means.