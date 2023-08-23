Forgeline, an industry leader in high-performance road and auto racing wheels, recently added an all-new 20×5-inch front wheel offering to its likewise still relatively new Drag Racing Series line of stylish straight-line wheels.

Similar to the original road racing version of the its wheels, the new “skinny” version of the one piece forged monoblock wheel is precision-machined from a single forging of proprietary 6061-T6 aluminum alloy. The “skinny” front, however, has been re-engineered to be optimized for drag racing applications. This includes both the narrower width, and thus a unique, narrow forging, but a full set of revised performance metrics to make it as lightweight as possible.

The 20-inch offering, which provides a bold look to any vehicle and creates symmetry between the front and rear wheel — more akin to the look of an on-road or road racing vehicle — joins the existing options that include 17×4.5- and 18×5-inch sizes for front wheels in the GS1R, SC1, SS1R, and CF1R designs.

Along with the size and weight advantage of the “skinny” front, these also have exceptional brake clearance equivalent to the original GS1R, so that drag racers racers can maintain the giant front brake kits that came with their muscle cars and sports cars. This is especially ideal for anyone using their vehicle for multiple uses, so they can easily swap a wider front wheel and tire combination onto the car for the road, autocross, or road racing course.

Like all Forgeline wheels, one-piece forged monoblock “skinny” front wheels are custom made-to-order for each individual customer and each unique vehicle application; that means they can be catered to your specific vehicle, and with fully customizable finish options to create any look you can dream up.